IIM CAT Result 2022 Date: Know When and How to Download Scorecard, Check Past Trends Here

CAT Result 2022 Date: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result in online mode. Going as per media updates, the CAT result 2022 is expected to be announced by second week of January 2023. However, the official notification of the CAT result date and time is still awaited. Talking about last year, the CAT result was declared on January 3, 2022. Therefore, it is expected to be released around that time.

Once released, candidates can check CAT result 2022 at the official website - iimcat.ac.in. To download the CAT scorecard, candidates will have to use the required credentials - User ID and password. The CAT scorecard 2022 will include the scaled scores and percentile of the candidate.

When Will IIM CAT Result 2022 Be Announced?

IIM Bangalore is expected to release the CAT 2022 result tentatively in the second week of January 2023. As per past trends, candidates can expect CAT results on January 2, 2023. However, an official notification regarding the release date and time of CAT 2022 is still awaited. IIM Bangalore will release the CAT result for all three slots - slots 1, 2 and 3. Also, an official notice of CAT states - "The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly."

CAT Result Date Past Year's Trends

Exam Year Exam Date Result Date Gap between exam and result date 2022 November 27, 2022 January 2, 2023 36 days 2021 November 28, 2021 January 3, 2022 36 days 2020 November 29, 2020 January 2, 2021 34 days 2019 November 24, 2019 January 4, 2020 41 days 2018 November 25, 2018 January 5, 2019 41 days 2017 November 26, 2017 January 8, 2018 43 days

How To Download CAT Result 2022?

The CAT exam scorecard will be released in the form of PDF. Candidates will be able to download the CAT result 2022 in online mode only. The CAT result cum scorecard will include the candidate’s raw scores (sectional and overall) and percentiles (section and overall). Go through the steps to know how to download CAT scorecard 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - CAT result.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter CAT user ID and password to log in.

5th Step - CAT result will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read: IIFT Admit Card 2023 (Today): Download MBA IB Hall Ticket at iift.nta.nic.in, Get Updates Here