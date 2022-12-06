    IIM CAT Result 2022 Date: Know When and How to Download Scorecard, Check Past Trends Here

    CAT Result 2022 Date and Time: IIM Bangalore will declare the result of CAT in online mode. Candidates can check CAT 2022 scorecards at IIMCAT website - iimcat.ac.in by using their login ID and username. Know details here 

    Updated: Dec 6, 2022 17:31 IST
    CAT Result 2022 Date: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result in online mode. Going as per media updates, the CAT result 2022 is expected to be announced by second week of January 2023. However, the official notification of the CAT result date and time is still awaited. Talking about last year, the CAT result was declared on January 3, 2022. Therefore, it is expected to be released around that time. 

    Once released, candidates can check CAT result 2022 at the official website - iimcat.ac.in. To download the CAT scorecard, candidates will have to use the required credentials - User ID and password. The CAT scorecard 2022 will include the scaled scores and percentile of the candidate. 

    When Will IIM CAT Result 2022 Be Announced? 

    IIM Bangalore is expected to release the CAT 2022 result tentatively in the second week of January 2023. As per past trends, candidates can expect CAT results on January 2, 2023. However, an official notification regarding the release date and time of CAT 2022 is still awaited. IIM Bangalore will release the CAT result for all three slots - slots 1, 2 and 3. Also, an official notice of CAT states - "The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly." 

    CAT Result Date Past Year's Trends 

    Exam Year

    Exam Date

    Result Date

    Gap between exam and result date

    2022

    November 27, 2022

    January 2, 2023

    36 days

    2021

    November 28, 2021

    January 3, 2022

    36 days

    2020

    November 29, 2020

    January 2, 2021

    34 days

    2019

    November 24, 2019

    January 4, 2020

    41 days

    2018

    November 25, 2018

    January 5, 2019

    41 days

    2017

    November 26, 2017

    January 8, 2018

    43 days

    How To Download CAT Result 2022? 

    The CAT exam scorecard will be released in the form of PDF. Candidates will be able to download the CAT result 2022 in online mode only. The CAT result cum scorecard will include the candidate’s raw scores (sectional and overall) and percentiles (section and overall). Go through the steps to know how to download CAT scorecard 2022 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of CAT - iimcat.ac.in. 
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - CAT result. 
    • 3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Now, enter CAT user ID and password to log in. 
    • 5th Step - CAT result will be displayed on the screen. 

