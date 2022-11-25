IIM Raipur, SHRM, and Veranda Collaborates To Launch Master’s Degree in HR Management

IIM Raipur: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Raipur) has recently announced that it will joined hands with Veranda Learning Solutions Limited (Veranda) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to start an Executive Post-Graduate Programme (online MBA) in HR Management. The two-year course will be offered in a blended mode which is a mixture of live synchronous sessions and in-person teaching at the college campus.

The course is predominantly designed for professionals who are either a part of Human Resources or willing to enter the HR field. The main objective of this programme is to provide comprehensive and contemporary education on people strategies and HR competencies to practitioners, aspiring HR professionals, and entrepreneurs who are willing to inculcate and demonstrate skills required by businesses nowadays.

What is the significance of Master’s Degree in HR Management course?

Talking about the collaboration, Prof Ram Kumar Kakani, the Director of IIM Raipur said, “We at IIM Raipur have created a niche with our Industry partnerships. This course is another step in that direction. We are looking forward to an excellent learning experience for our learners in partnership with SHRM & Veranda.”

Since the business environment is changing day by day, a new programme had to be introduced. Aditya Malik, Head of Veranda Learning Solutions believes that the course will enhance the HR talent. In his words, “We are happy to partner with IIM Raipur & SHRM to launch this one of its kind online MBA for HR professionals. We are confident this unique programme will go a long way in developing HR talent for this fast-changing business environment.”

What will the perks of a 2-year online MBA course?

During the 2-year programme, candidates will receive mentoring, personalized solutions, and constant support for career transition in the field of HR. As per the updates, the academic curriculum will be designed and taught by IIM. Moreover, SHRM and Veranda will work together to compose masterclasses along with CHRO and senior HR practitioners based on the Global Competency Framework of SHRM.

