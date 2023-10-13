IIM Vishakhapatnam Introduces Programme on Public Procurement; Check Details

IIM Vishakhapatnam New Programme: Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam has introduced a 3-day programme on public procurement at the premises of the Andhra University Campus. Check out the programme details below.

Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is in support of the programme. The public procurement programme has an objective to provide important information to government officials to increase their efficiency in regard to public procurement processes.

IIM-Vizag hosts CVC-supported public procurement programme for 33 participants

The public procurement programme is being attended by 33 participants from a variety of public sector organizations across India.

At the opening event, Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad addressed the crowd and praised IIM-Vizag's dedication to providing top-notch academic services. He noted that a better understanding of public procurement services will be substantially aided by the CVC-supported public procurement programme.

The dean of administration at IIM-V, M. V. Anuradha, stated that the public procurement programme's knowledge will be essential in improving the participating officers' abilities to acquire goods and services.

IIT PhD Admissions 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur is inviting applications for Ph.D. programmes. Interested candidates must apply on the official website: iitj.ac.in.It advised applying before the last date i.e. October 20, 2023, as no extensions may be provided.

The key points are- full-time Ph.D. might be eligible for a monthly stipend, financial help to present research work- up to one lakh for an international conference and Rs 25k for the national conference, interdisciplinary research facilities to work with industry, a chance to conduct research at top universities abroad for 1 year, chance to register for great PMR fellowships, exposure of state of the art research facilities.

Also Read: IIT Jodhpur PhD Admissions 2023 Ongoing; Apply at iitj.ac.in