IISER Berhampur Presents Degrees to 101 Graduates in Grand Convocation Ceremony

IISER Berhampur Convocation 2023: A total of 101 students, who graduated from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, received the BS-MS dual degree during the third convocation, which took place on Friday. The event was held at the institute's forthcoming permanent campus in Vigyanpuri, located near Laudigaon. Alongside the dual degrees, the institute also granted four integrated PhD (iPhD) and two PhD degrees to students who successfully concluded their research endeavors.

Top Achievers Rewarded: IISER Berhampur Awards Medals and Dual Degrees

In recognition of outstanding achievements, the institute awarded medals to top-performing students, such as the President's Gold Medal, the Director's Gold Medal, the proficiency medal (silver), and several other prestigious medals. The prominent dual degrees offered by the institute encompass disciplines like biology, chemical, mathematical, and physical sciences.

The second batch of students, who enrolled in the five-year BS-MS degree in sciences in August 2018, successfully fulfilled all academic requirements and were duly bestowed with their Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees.

IISER Berhampur Convocation Celebrates Inspiring Guest Address and Student Achievements

The event saw the presence of G. Setheesh Reddy, former secretary of defence, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he encouraged the students to dedicate themselves to hard work, contributing to India's self-reliance and embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Sudhir Uttamlal Mehta, the chairman of Torrent Limited and the Board of Governors of the institute, presided over the function virtually.

Ashok Kumar Ganguli, director of the institute, proudly announced that several of the institute's graduating students have been selected for prestigious PhD programs both within the country and overseas. Established in 2016 by the Central government, IISER Berhampur stands as the youngest among the seven IISERs scattered across the nation.

Also Read: IIT Kharagpur Organizes Short Course On Quantum Information and Computation; Check Details