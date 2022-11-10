IIT JAM 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Make Changes at jam.iitg.ac.in till 30 Nov

IIT JAM 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the facility to make corrections in the IIT JAM application form 2023 in online mode. Candidates who wish to make any changes or corrections in IIT JAM 2023 application form can do it at - jam.iitg.ac.in. The last date to edit the IIT JAM 2023 application correction window is 30th November.

The JAM official website states - “Changes to certain data in the application will be permitted from November 10, 2022”. As per the released schedule, the JAM 2023 will be conducted on 12th February in computer-based test (CBT) mode in seven different subjects.

IIT JAM 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Make Corrections in IIT JAM Application Form 2023?

Candidates are advised to rectify the mistakes in the JAM application form before the prescribed deadline. Failing to do so can lead to the application being rejected. So to make any necessary changes, candidates can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT JAM - jam.iitg.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the - JAM 2023: Candidate Portal.

3rd Step - On the new page, login with email address or enrolment ID and password and submit the same.

4th Step - The application form will be displayed, now make the necessary rectifications.

5th Step - Now, submit the form, they can also check the JAM application correction status.

IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM)

As per the updates and officials, the IIT JAM will be conducted in seven different subjects - biotechnology (BT), chemistry (CY), economics (EN), geology (GG), mathematical statistics (MS), mathematics (MA), physics (PH). Candidates qualifying in IIT JAM can take admission in MSc, MSc (Technology), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc- PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated PhD.

The score secured in JAM 2023 will further be used for admission to over 3000 seats in the various PG programmes at IITs, and over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

