Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Registration Starts for Special Round, Apply at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) counselling registration 2022 for special round. Candidates can fill up the TS PGECET counselling registration 2022 form at - tsche.ac.in, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. The last date for TS PGECET counselling registration 2022 is 11th November.

Also, the candidates who have qualified for GATE or GPAT in 2020, 2021 and 2022 can attend the special round of TS PGEC/PGECET counselling. Candidates participating in TS PGECET counselling will be eligible for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPharmacy, Pharm. D (PB) programmes.

TS PGECET Counselling Registration 2022 for Special Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Dates for Special Round

Events Dates Last date of PGECET Counselling Registration for Special Round 11th November 2022 Exercising Web options (Phase II) 11th to 12th November 2022 List of provisionally selected candidates College wise 15th November 2022 Reporting at concerned colleges 15th to 19th November 2022 Verification of Original Certificates 15th to 19th November 2022

How To Register for TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Special Round?

Candidates willing to get admission to M.Tech courses will have to get themselves registered at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Seat allotment of the candidates into the participating institutes will be done through the TS PGECET counselling. Go through the steps to know how to register for Telangana PGECET Counselling 2022 Special Round -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TS PGECET 2022 - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Apply Online.

3rd Step - On the new page login with GATE /GPAT Registration Number or TS PGECET Hallticket Number and GATE Score or GPAT Rank or TS PGECET Rank.

4th Step - Now, enter all the required details, upload the documents and pay the application fees,

5th Step - Submit the form and download the same.

For registration of TS PGECET, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1200 whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 600 for the Telangana PGECET registration cum verification process. The payment has to be made in online mode only.

