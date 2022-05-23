IIT-JEE: Indian Govt To Hold IIT-Joint Entrance Exam in 25 Countries, including the US and Vietnam

IIT JEE: As per the updates, the Indian government is planning to conduct IIT - Joint Entrance Exam in 25 countries, including the US and Vietnam. Around 3,900 Under Graduate and 1,300 Postgraduate seats will be made available for the NRIs, Indians, and foreign nationals studying abroad. These seats will be reserved in top-class engineering institutes of the country.

This year, the JE Mains 2022 will be conducted in two phases - June and July. The first phase of JEE Mains will be held on 20th June. In many engineering colleges and technical educational institutions, admissions are provided based on JEE Mains merit. In such cases, foreign and NRI students can also be admitted based on JEE Mains exam.

Countries Where IIT JEE Will Be Conducted?

The countries where the IIT JEE examinations will be conducted are the US, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, China, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UA, among others. Earlier, in Kuala Lumpur and Lagos, these examinations were held last year. With the cooperation of the Indian government, the IIT-JEE exams were held in 12 countries. As per media reports, former IIT Professor D.K. Sharma informed that, every year, thousands of foreign nationals come to the country to be admitted to Indian universities.

Admission Provided To Top-Class Institutes of the Country

According to the Union Education Ministry, under the Direct Admission of Student Abroad (DASA) scheme, these students will be provided admission to top-class institutes of the country. These include Triple IT and NIT, which are considered to be the best educational institutions of engineering. However, this system will not be applicable in IITs.

Even though IITs are excluded from DASA, still a large number of engineering institutions are offering these seats. Foreign students will be able to get admission to the National Institute of Technology, National Institute of Information Technology, School of Planning and Architect and other technical institutions funded by the Central government.

Various Courses For Students in International Universities

The union education ministry will welcome those international universities that, in collaboration with India's Higher educational institutes can offer various courses for students. Taking this initiative, Indian Ambassadors to 63 countries across the world have been contacted. Some of those countries are Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Spain, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Thailand, the UAE, Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Cyprus, Iceland and Turkey.

Institution of Eminence scheme

Under the Union government's Institution of Eminence scheme, many universities have been given the status of Institute of Eminence. Foreign students are attracted to the Institute of Eminence in the country. However, the process of admission of foreign students to Indian institutions is still limited to only a few universities in the country.

The Ministry says that the campaign will not only help Indian higher education institutions to establish cooperation with foreign educational institutions but also motivate foreign universities to send their students to Indian institutions.

