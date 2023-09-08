IIT Patna to Organise IIT Placement Committee on Sept 23; Check Details

IIT Placement Committee: Top officials from 23 IITs throughout the nation, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Patna, will attend the 37th All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) session which is going to be held on September 23, 2023.

During this discussion, a number of topics regarding the 2024 batch's placement and increased employability of the students will be thoroughly explored. Moreover, important issues such as continuous layoffs in the business, various joining dates, streamlining the placement process, training and skill development, AIPC's industry norms, and expanding job prospects will be taken into consideration.

IIT Placement Committee: AIPC Meet to Highlight IIT Patna's Facilities and Infrastructure

There are three distinct sessions of the 37th All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) meeting. Additionally, a tour of Patna and Bihar's historical, cultural, and spiritual landmarks has been organised. Also, IIT Patna will exhibit these officials from all IITs around its facilities and infrastructure. This event is expected to highlight IIT Patna for recruiters who are looking to hire from IITs for this session and next year.

