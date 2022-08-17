    INI CET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Results Released, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the INI CET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Results for the July 2022 Session. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can check the results through the link provided here. 

    Updated: Aug 17, 2022 09:29 IST
    INI CET 2022 Round 1 Counselling
    INI CET 2022 Round 1 Counselling

    INI CET 2022 Counselling: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the INI CET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Results for the July 2022 Session. Candidates who have appeared for the July session examination can visit the official website to check the counselling results. 

    The Round 1 Counselling results have been released in the form of a PDF document containing the list of students who have been  allotted seats for the various MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS courses. 

    The seats have been allotted to students in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST, Trivandrum. 

    Round 1 INI CET Counselling Results 2022

    Instructions for admissions

    According to the instructions provided on the official website all the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the Institute & Subject/Specialty in the 1st Round of Seat Allocation are required to login through the portal on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in and complete the seat acceptance option within the time period provided.

    The last date for students to exercise the options is August 20, 2022. Those who do not complete the acceptance process will not be considered for INI CET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment.

    Candidates can either ACCEPT allotted seats and not participate in further rounds of Seat Allocation. 

    ACCEPT allotted seat and but continue to participate in the 2nd round of Seat Allocation. Such candidates are required to choose the option and wait for the 2nd round allotment. 

    How to download INI CET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment

    Step 1: Visit the AIIMS Examination website

    Step 2: Click on the Round 1 Allotment list given

    Step 3: The Round 1 allotment list will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the INI CET 2022 Round 1 Allotment list for further reference

    Also Read: TS LAWCET Result 2022 (Today): Check TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET Results online via official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification