INI CET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Results Released, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET 2022 Counselling: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the INI CET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Results for the July 2022 Session. Candidates who have appeared for the July session examination can visit the official website to check the counselling results.

The Round 1 Counselling results have been released in the form of a PDF document containing the list of students who have been allotted seats for the various MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS courses.

The seats have been allotted to students in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

Round 1 INI CET Counselling Results 2022

Instructions for admissions

According to the instructions provided on the official website all the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the Institute & Subject/Specialty in the 1st Round of Seat Allocation are required to login through the portal on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in and complete the seat acceptance option within the time period provided.

The last date for students to exercise the options is August 20, 2022. Those who do not complete the acceptance process will not be considered for INI CET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment.

Candidates can either ACCEPT allotted seats and not participate in further rounds of Seat Allocation.

ACCEPT allotted seat and but continue to participate in the 2nd round of Seat Allocation. Such candidates are required to choose the option and wait for the 2nd round allotment.

How to download INI CET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment

Step 1: Visit the AIIMS Examination website

Step 2: Click on the Round 1 Allotment list given

Step 3: The Round 1 allotment list will be displayed

Step 4: Download the INI CET 2022 Round 1 Allotment list for further reference

