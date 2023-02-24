INI CET PG 2023: AIIMS Kalyani To Hold Spot Round Counselling on Feb 27 for January Session

INI CET PG Spot Round Counselling 2023: As per the latest updates, AIIMS Kalyani is conducting the spot round counselling for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test Postgraduate (INI CET PG)Jan 2023 for MD Courses on February 27, 2023. For the spot round, 10 seats are available in UR Category. They are 2 in Anatomy, 2 in Physiology, 2 in Biochemistry, 1 in Pharmacology, 1 in Microbiology, and lastly 2 in Community Medicine & Family Medicine. The authorities will allot the seats on February 27 and the candidates will be able to physically join the seats.

"All the provisionally eligible candidates (point 1) and who are not holding any seat by allocation and wish to participate in the Open Round of Seat Allocation are mandatorily required to submit a demand draft deposit of INR 3.00 Lakh in favor of “AIIMS KALYANI INTERNAL RESOURCES ACCOUNT” during spot round of counseling,” reads the official statement.

INI CET PG 2023 Spot Round Counselling PDF- Click Here

Who is Eligible for INI CET PG Spot Round Counselling 2023?

Candidates must check out the eligibility criteria before participating in the spot round counselling. Check who can apply here-

Candidates who appeared in INI-CET PG for January 2023 session held on November 13, 2022, and obtained 50th percentile under UR/EWS category are eligible

Also, candidates who appeared in INI CET PG and obtained 45th percentile under OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD categories will be deemed to be provisionally eligible

Documents Required for INI CET PG Spot Round Counselling 2023

Candidates will require various documents during the spot round counselling scheduled for February 27, 2023. They can check out the list of a few documents here-

INR 3 lakh demand draft

Admit card issued by AIIMS

MBBS mark sheets of 1st, 2nd, 3rd professional examinations

DOB- 10th or 12th certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS degree from NMC state medical council

Category certificate

Internship completion certificate

