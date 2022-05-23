IPMAT 2022: Registration date extended to May 25, Get direct link here

IPMAT 2022 Registrations: Indian Institute of Management Indore has extended the last date for the submission of the IPMAT 2022 applications. As per the notification issued, the last date for students to submit the applications is May 25, 2022. The IPMAT 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2022 in the computer based mode.

Students who are yet to submit the IPMAT 2022 applications can visit the official website of IIM Indore IPMAT 2022 to complete the registration and application process. As per the earlier schedule released, the last date for students to submit the applications was May 21, 2022.

To complete the applications students can visit the official website - iimidr.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IPMAT 2022 applications through the direct link provided here.

IPMAT 2022 Registrations

IPMAT 2022 Registration And Application Process

To complete the IPMAT 2022 Registration and Application process students are required to visit the official website or follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the IPMAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the online registration link for new users

Step 3: Read through the declares provided and complete the registration process

Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the IPMAT 2022 Application form

Step 5: Submit the Application fee through the link provided

Step 6: Click on the final submission

After the IPMAT 2022 application process is completed, the application correction window will be activated. Candidates who have completed the application process will be able to make necessary changes in the IPMAT 2022 applications during the correction window.



Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Soon: When will MSBSHSE board Declare Class 12 Results? Get Expected Date, Time Here