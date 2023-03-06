ISC Board 2023: Class 12th Physics Exam Today, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

ISC Class 12th Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISE) is all set to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12th Physics exam today, March 6, 2023, in offline mode. According to the official datesheet released, the ISC class 12th Physics Paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted from 2 pm onwards, and students will be given 3 hours to complete the examination.

ISC Class 12th Physics Exam 2023 Exam Timings

As per the recent updates, the CISCE Class 12th Physics Exam will start at 2 pm and it is advisable for the candidates to reach their respective exam centres one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. However, students must note that the invigilators will start distributing the Physics question paper at 1.45 pm.

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students who are appearing for the ISC Class 12th Physics exam 2023 can go through all the important exam day guidelines given below.

Students are requested to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the examination.

There will be no students allowed after 1.30 pm. Make sure to reach on time.

Students are advised to carry their hand sanitiser, face masks, water bottle, and other important stationary items I.e. pencils/pens etc.

Students will get 15 minutes extra to go through the question paper.

Candidates are also advised to read all the important directions thoroughly given on the question paper, and make sure to write the same answer number as mentioned in the ISC Class 12th question paper.

According to the official guidelines, students are advised to not carry any electronic devices such as smartphones, calculators, digital watches, etc inside the exam hall.

