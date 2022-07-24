ISC Class 12 Toppers List 2022: 154 Students in Merit List, Check CISCE 12th Region-Wise Statistics Here

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC Class 12th result 2022 for all the students at 5 PM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.38%. Along with the announcement of ISC 12th result, the authorities also released the merit list and other result statistics. The ICSE 10th result 2022 has been declared for 96,940 students.

This time the number of boys who appeared for ISC class 12th exam is 51,142 and the pass percentage has been recorded at 99.26%. Talking about girls, a total of 45,798 girls took the exam and the pass percentage is 99.52%. The ISC 12 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org.

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 - First Rankers

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 Rank Topper name Marks 1 Anandita Misra 399 1 Upasana Nandi 399 1 Harini Rammohan 399 1 Namya Ashok Nichani 399 1 Karthik Prakash 399 1 Ananya Agarwal 399 1 Aakash Srivastava 399 1 Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania 399 1 Faheem Ahmed 399 1 Simran Singh 399 1 Akshat Agarwal 399 1 Prabkirat Singh 399 1 Md Arsh Mustafa 399 1 Pratiti Majumder 399 1 Apurva Kashish 399 1 Prithwija Mandal 399 1 Nikhil Kumar Prasad 399 1 Abhisek Biswas 399

ISC 12th Result 2022 - Region-Wise Statistics

Regions in India Statistics Southern Region 99.81% Northern Region 99.43% Eastern Region 99.18% Western Region 99.58%

ISC 12th Result 2022 Key Statistics

ISC 12th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights Total Schools 1228 Total students 96,940 Total boys 51,142 Total girls 45,798 Overall pass percentage 99.38% Girls pass percentage 99.52% Boys pass percentage 99.26%

Total number of students who appeared in ISC Class 12th 2022

Particulars Stats for India and Abroad Stats for Delhi/NCR Total Number of Students Appeared 94011 2811 No. of Boys Appeared 50459 1418 No. of Girls Appeared 43552 1393

