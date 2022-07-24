ISC Class 12 Toppers List 2022: 154 Students in Merit List, Check CISCE 12th Region-Wise Statistics Here

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 - First Rankers
|
ISC 12th Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Topper name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Anandita Misra
|
399
|
1
|
Upasana Nandi
|
399
|
1
|
Harini Rammohan
|
399
|
1
|
Namya Ashok Nichani
|
399
|
1
|
Karthik Prakash
|
399
|
1
|
Ananya Agarwal
|
399
|
1
|
Aakash Srivastava
|
399
|
1
|
Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania
|
399
|
1
|
Faheem Ahmed
|
399
|
1
|
Simran Singh
|
399
|
1
|
Akshat Agarwal
|
399
|
1
|
Prabkirat Singh
|
399
|
1
|
Md Arsh Mustafa
|
399
|
1
|
Pratiti Majumder
|
399
|
1
|
Apurva Kashish
|
399
|
1
|
Prithwija Mandal
|
399
|
1
|
Nikhil Kumar Prasad
|
399
|
1
|
Abhisek Biswas
|
399
ISC 12th Result 2022 - Region-Wise Statistics
|
Regions in India
|
Statistics
|
Southern Region
|
99.81%
|
Northern Region
|
99.43%
|
Eastern Region
|
99.18%
|
Western Region
|
99.58%
ISC 12th Result 2022 Key Statistics
|
ISC 12th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights
|
Total Schools
|
1228
|
Total students
|
96,940
|
Total boys
|
51,142
|
Total girls
|
45,798
|
Overall pass percentage
|
99.38%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
99.52%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
99.26%
Total number of students who appeared in ISC Class 12th 2022
|
Particulars
|
Stats for India and Abroad
|
Stats for Delhi/NCR
|
Total Number of Students Appeared
|
94011
|
2811
|
No. of Boys Appeared
|
50459
|
1418
|
No. of Girls Appeared
|
43552
|
1393
