    ISC Class 12 Toppers List 2022: 154 Students in Merit List, Check CISCE 12th Region-Wise Statistics Here

    ISC 12th Toppers List 2022: The board has released the ISC 12th result 2022 today. Overall 99.38% of students have passed in the exam. Along with the result, ISC 12th toppers list has also been released. Check names and ranks here 

    Updated: Jul 24, 2022 18:37 IST
    ISC 12th Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC Class 12th result 2022 for all the students at 5 PM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.38%. Along with the announcement of ISC 12th result, the authorities also released the merit list and other result statistics. The ICSE 10th result 2022 has been declared for 96,940 students. 
     
    This time the number of boys who appeared for ISC class 12th exam is 51,142 and the pass percentage has been recorded at 99.26%. Talking about girls, a total of 45,798 girls took the exam and the pass percentage is 99.52%. The ISC 12 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org.  
     

    ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 - First Rankers 

    Rank

    Topper name

    Marks

    1

    Anandita Misra

    399

    1

    Upasana Nandi

    399

    1

    Harini Rammohan

    399

    1

    Namya Ashok Nichani

    399

    1

    Karthik Prakash

    399

    1

    Ananya Agarwal

    399

    1

    Aakash Srivastava

    399

    1

    Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania

    399

    1

    Faheem Ahmed

    399

    1

    Simran Singh

    399

    1

    Akshat Agarwal

    399

    1

    Prabkirat Singh

    399

    1

    Md Arsh Mustafa

    399

    1

    Pratiti Majumder

    399

    1

    Apurva Kashish

    399

    1

    Prithwija Mandal

    399

    1

    Nikhil Kumar Prasad

    399

    1

    Abhisek Biswas

    399

    ISC 12th Result 2022 - Region-Wise Statistics 

    Regions in India 

    Statistics 

    Southern Region

    99.81%

    Northern Region

    99.43%

    Eastern Region

    99.18%

    Western Region

    99.58%

    ISC 12th Result 2022 Key Statistics 

    ISC 12th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights

    Total Schools

    1228

    Total students

    96,940

    Total boys

    51,142

    Total girls

    45,798

    Overall pass percentage

    99.38%

    Girls pass percentage

    99.52%

    Boys pass percentage

    99.26%

    Total number of students who appeared in ISC Class 12th 2022

    Particulars

    Stats for India and Abroad

    Stats for Delhi/NCR

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    94011

    2811

    No. of Boys Appeared

    50459

    1418

    No. of Girls Appeared

    43552

    1393

