ISC Exam 2023: Class 12 Board Exam Commence Today, Check Schedule and Guidelines Here

ISC Class 12th Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISE) will conduct the ISC Board examination 2023 today, February 13, 2023. According to the official datesheet, the Class 12th board examination will be concluded on March 31, 2023. However, students will appear for their English Paper 1 today which is scheduled to start at 2 pm.

ISC Board 2023 Exam Timings

As per the official datesheet, the examination timings for each paper will be different for example, Art Paper 1, Art Paper 2, Art Paper 5 and Art Paper 3 and Art Paper 4 will be held at 9 am and the rest all exams are scheduled to be held at 2 pm shift.

ISC Board Exam Datesheet 2023

Students who are appearing for the ISC Class 12th board examinations 2023 can check the exam schedule given in the table below.

Dates Subjects Timings February 13, 2023 English Paper 1 (English Language) 2 PM February 14, 2023 English Paper 2 (Literature in English) 2 PM February 16, 2023 Commerce 2 PM February 17, 2023 Geography Electricity and Electronics Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing Geometrical & Building Drawing 2 PM February 20, 2023 Mathematics 2 PM February 21, 2023 Mass Media and Communication Fashion Designing Paper 1 Theory 2 PM February 24, 2023 Economics 2 PM February 25, 2023 Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still) 9 AM February 27, 2023 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) 2 PM March 1, 2023 Business Studies 2 PM March 3, 2023 Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages 2 PM March 4, 2023 Art Paper 2 (Drawing from Nature) 9 AM March 6, 2023 Physics Paper 1 Theory 2 PM March 10, 2023 History 2 PM March 11, 2023 Art Paper 5 (Crafts A) 9 AM March 13, 2023 Accounts 2 PM March 14, 2023 Art Paper 3 (Drawing from a Living Person) 9 AM March 15, 2023 Political Science Biotechnology Paper 1 (Theory) 2 PM March 17, 2023 Biology Paper 1 (Theory) 2 PM March 18, 2023 Legal Studies 2 PM March 20, 2023 Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory) 2 PM March 21, 2023 Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour) Indian Music Hindustani Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music Carnatic Paper 1 (Theory) Western Music Paper 1 (Theory) 9 AM









2 PM March 23, 2023 Home Science 2 PM March 24, 2023 Physical Education 2 PM March 25, 2023 Elective English Hospitality Management 2 PM March 27, 2023 Psychology 2 PM March 29, 2023 Sociology 2 PM March 31, 2023 Environmental Studies 2 PM

ISC Board 2023 Exam Day Important Guidelines

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the ISC class 12th board examination can go through the important exam day guidelines given below.

Students appearing for the ISC Class 12th board exams 2023 must reach the examination centre on time.

Students are required to read all the questions carefully without wasting time in writing the unnecessary information which is not asked in the question.

Students appearing for the ISC Board examination should carry their admit card and school ID card at the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to bring their own stationary items i.e. pen, pencil, scale, etc.

Avoid carrying any type of electronic devices i.e. digital watch, mobile phone and others inside the examination hall.

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here