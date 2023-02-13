    ISC Exam 2023: Class 12 Board Exam Commence Today, Check Schedule and Guidelines Here

    ISC Class 12th Board 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISE) will be conducting the ISC Class 12th Board Exams 2023 from today, February 13, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the board exams can check the exam schedule and exam day guidelines here.

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 10:28 IST
    ISC Board Exam 2023
    ISC Class 12th Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISE) will conduct the ISC Board examination 2023 today, February 13, 2023. According to the official datesheet, the Class 12th board examination will be concluded on March 31, 2023. However, students will appear for their English Paper 1 today which is scheduled to start at 2 pm.

    ISC Board 2023 Exam Timings

    As per the official datesheet, the examination timings for each paper will be different for example, Art Paper 1, Art Paper 2, Art Paper 5 and Art Paper 3 and Art Paper 4 will be held at 9 am and the rest all exams are scheduled to be held at 2 pm shift.

    ISC Board Exam Datesheet 2023

    Students who are appearing for the ISC Class 12th board examinations 2023 can check the exam schedule given in the table below.

    Dates

    Subjects

    Timings 

    February 13, 2023

    English Paper 1 (English Language)

    2 PM

    February 14, 2023

    English Paper 2 (Literature in English)

    2 PM

    February 16, 2023

    Commerce

    2 PM

    February 17, 2023

    Geography

    Electricity and Electronics

    Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

    Geometrical & Building Drawing

    2 PM

    February 20, 2023

    Mathematics

    2 PM

    February 21, 2023

    Mass Media and Communication

    Fashion Designing Paper 1 Theory

    2 PM

    February 24, 2023

    Economics

    2 PM

    February 25, 2023

    Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still)

    9 AM

    February 27, 2023

    Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory)

    2 PM

    March 1, 2023

    Business Studies

    2 PM

    March 3, 2023

    Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages

    2 PM

    March 4, 2023

    Art Paper 2 (Drawing from Nature) 

    9 AM

    March 6, 2023

    Physics Paper 1 Theory

    2 PM

    March 10, 2023

    History

    2 PM

    March 11, 2023

    Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)

    9 AM

    March 13, 2023

    Accounts

    2 PM

    March 14, 2023

    Art Paper 3 (Drawing from a Living Person)

    9 AM

    March 15, 2023

    Political Science

    Biotechnology Paper 1 (Theory)

    2 PM

    March 17, 2023

    Biology Paper 1 (Theory)

    2 PM

    March 18, 2023

    Legal Studies

    2 PM

    March 20, 2023

    Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

    2 PM

    March 21, 2023

    Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

    Indian Music Hindustani Paper 1 (Theory)

    Indian Music Carnatic Paper 1 (Theory)

    Western Music Paper 1 (Theory)

    9 AM






    2 PM

    March 23, 2023

    Home Science 

    2 PM

    March 24, 2023

    Physical Education

    2 PM

    March 25, 2023

    Elective English

    Hospitality Management

    2 PM

    March 27, 2023

    Psychology

    2 PM

    March 29, 2023

    Sociology

    2 PM

    March 31, 2023

    Environmental Studies

    2 PM

    ISC Board 2023 Exam Day Important Guidelines

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the ISC class 12th board examination can go through the important exam day guidelines given below.

    • Students appearing for the ISC Class 12th board exams 2023 must reach the examination centre on time.
    • Students are required to read all the questions carefully without wasting time in writing the unnecessary information which is not asked in the question.
    • Students appearing for the ISC Board examination should carry their admit card and school ID card at the exam centre.
    • Candidates are advised to bring their own stationary items i.e. pen, pencil, scale, etc.
    • Avoid carrying any type of electronic devices i.e. digital watch, mobile phone and others inside the examination hall.

