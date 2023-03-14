    JAC 2023: Board Exam for Classes 10, 12 Commence Today, Check Datesheet, Exam Day Guidelines Here

    Jharkhand Academic Council is all set to conduct the Jharkhand Board examination for students of Classes 10th and 12th today, March 14, 2023. Students who are appearing for the board exams can check the important exam day guidelines here

    Updated: Mar 14, 2023 09:41 IST
    Jharkhand Board Exam 2023
    Jharkhand Board Exam 2023

    JAC Board Exam 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the Jharkhand Board examination 2023 today, March 14, in offline mode. According to the official datesheet, students of classes 10, and 12 will appear for the vocational subjects exam today. Candidates who are appearing for the JAC 2023 Board Exam can download their admit cards from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    JAC 2023 Class 10 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

    JAC 2023 Class 12 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

    JAC Board Exam 2023 Timings

    As per the official datesheet, the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 for class 10 will start at 9.45 am and end at 1.05 pm, whereas, the class 12 examination will begin from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. The JAC 2023 will conduct the board examination with a duration of 3 hours. 

    Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 Classes 10, 12 Exam Schedule

    Students who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board examinations 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 can check the complete exam schedule in the table below.

     

    Board Exam Dates

    Class 10th

    Class 12th

    March 14, 2023

    ITI and other Vocational subjects

    Vocational Subjects

    March 15, 2023

    Commerce / Home Science

    Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A

    March 16, 2023

    Kharia / Panch Pargania / Nagpuri / Khortha / Kurmali

    Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A

    March 17, 2023

    Mundari / Santhali / Persian / Arabic / Ho / Oraon 

    Elective Language (Compulsory)

     Additional Language 

    March 18, 2023

    Oriya / Bengali / Urdu 

    Music

    Computer Science

    March 20, 2023

    Social Science

    Economics 

    Anthropology 

    March 21, 2023

    Music

    History

    March 22, 2023

    Hindi (Course A+B)

    Physics

    Accountancy

    March 23, 2023

    -

    Economics 

    March 24, 2023

    Mathematics

    Geology

    Business Studies  Psychology

    March 25, 2023

    -

    Biology

    Business Mathematics Sociology 

    March 27, 2023

    Science

    Mathematics / Statistics

    March 28, 2023

    -

    Geography

    March 29, 2023

    English

    Chemistry Entrepreneurship 

    Home Science

    April 3, 2023

    Sanskrit

    Political Science

    April 5, 2023

    -

    Philosophy

    Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 Important Exam Day Guidelines

    Students who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board Examinations for classes 10, and 12 can go through the important exam day guidelines given below.

    • Candidates are requested to reach their respective exam centres one hour prior to the commencement of the JAC 2023 examination.
    • It is advisable for the students to carry their admit cards along with their respective school ID cards at the test centre.
    • Students are required to bring their own stationary items such as pencils/pens, etc 
    • Do not bring any kind of electronic devices including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators etc inside the examination hall. 

    Also Read: UCEED 2023 Counselling Registrations Begin Today, Apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories