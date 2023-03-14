JAC 2023: Board Exam for Classes 10, 12 Commence Today, Check Datesheet, Exam Day Guidelines Here

JAC Board Exam 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the Jharkhand Board examination 2023 today, March 14, in offline mode. According to the official datesheet, students of classes 10, and 12 will appear for the vocational subjects exam today. Candidates who are appearing for the JAC 2023 Board Exam can download their admit cards from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Board Exam 2023 Timings

As per the official datesheet, the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 for class 10 will start at 9.45 am and end at 1.05 pm, whereas, the class 12 examination will begin from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. The JAC 2023 will conduct the board examination with a duration of 3 hours.

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 Classes 10, 12 Exam Schedule

Students who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board examinations 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 can check the complete exam schedule in the table below.

Board Exam Dates Class 10th Class 12th March 14, 2023 ITI and other Vocational subjects Vocational Subjects March 15, 2023 Commerce / Home Science Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A March 16, 2023 Kharia / Panch Pargania / Nagpuri / Khortha / Kurmali Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A March 17, 2023 Mundari / Santhali / Persian / Arabic / Ho / Oraon Elective Language (Compulsory) Additional Language March 18, 2023 Oriya / Bengali / Urdu Music Computer Science March 20, 2023 Social Science Economics Anthropology March 21, 2023 Music History March 22, 2023 Hindi (Course A+B) Physics Accountancy March 23, 2023 - Economics March 24, 2023 Mathematics Geology Business Studies Psychology March 25, 2023 - Biology Business Mathematics Sociology March 27, 2023 Science Mathematics / Statistics March 28, 2023 - Geography March 29, 2023 English Chemistry Entrepreneurship Home Science April 3, 2023 Sanskrit Political Science April 5, 2023 - Philosophy

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 Important Exam Day Guidelines

Students who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board Examinations for classes 10, and 12 can go through the important exam day guidelines given below.

Candidates are requested to reach their respective exam centres one hour prior to the commencement of the JAC 2023 examination.

It is advisable for the students to carry their admit cards along with their respective school ID cards at the test centre.

Students are required to bring their own stationary items such as pencils/pens, etc

Do not bring any kind of electronic devices including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators etc inside the examination hall.

