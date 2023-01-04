JAC Board Exam 2023: Class 10 and 12 Datesheet Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Board Exam 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the JAC 10th and 12th Datesheet 2023 Soon. The date sheet for the JAC Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023 will be announced online. According to local media reports, the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 is expected to begin by March 2023. Students preparing to appear for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2023 are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates on the exam dates.

Candidates must note that for the 2023 Board exams, Jharkhand Board will not be following any reduction in the syllabus as that of the 2022 exams which were applicable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local reports suggest that the JAC 10th and 12th Exams will be conducted from March 14, 2023.

The JAC 10th and 12th Official Datesheet will contain the details of the candidates, along with the shift and timing of the exam, the duration of the exam, and the subject code and list of subjects.

JAC Board 2023 Tentative Dates

According to media reports, the JAC 10th and 12th Examinations will be conducted in March 2023. Although a confirmed schedule is yet to be released by JAC, it is expected that the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations will be conducted from March 14, 2023. Updates and confirmation regarding the JAC 10th and 12th Exams will be provided soon.

Where to check JAC Board Exam Dates 2023?

Jharkhand Board will be releasing the JAC 10th and 12th Exam date sheet on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website -jac.jharkhand.gov.in to get regular updates on the announcement of the JAC 2023 Datesheet.

