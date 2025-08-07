JAC Compartment Exam Date 2025 Class 10, 12 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Compartment Exam Dates 2025 for Class 10 and 12: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the exam dates for the Jharkhand Board supplementary exam 2025. Students who will be appearing for the JAC compartment exam 2025 can visit the official website of the board to check the ate sheet PDF.
The Jharkhand Board supplementary exam time table 2025 is now available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC 10th compartment exam 2025 will be conducted from August 23 to 29, 2025 while the JAC 12th compartment exam 2025 will be conducted from August 23 to September 1, 2025.
Jharkhand Board 10th Compartment Datesheet 2025
Candidates can check the JAC class 10 compartment datesheet below.
|Date
|
Shift 1
9:45 AM to 12 PM
|
Shift 2
2 PM to 5: 15 PM
|August 23, 2025
|
Commerce / Home Science
IIT and Vocational Subjects
|Urdu
|August 25, 2025
|Hindi
|Science
|August 26, 2025
|Sanskrit
|Social Science
|August 28, 2025
|Mathematics
|Persian/ Oraon/ Kurmali/ Oriya/ Ho/ Panch/ Pargania/Santhali/Khortha/ Nagpuri/Bangla/ Mundari/ Kharia/ Arabic
|August 29, 2025
|English
|Music
JAC 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Datesheet
|Date
|
Shift 1
9:45 AM to 12 PM
|
Shift 2
2: PM to 5:15 PM
|August 23, 2025
|Sociology
|Psychology
|August 25, 2025
|
Geology
History
|
English Core A
Hindi Core A
Hindi Core B and Matribhasha
|August 26, 2025
|
Political Science
Entrepreneurship
|
Chemistry
Homescience
Business Studies
|August 28, 2025
|Economics
|Mathematics/ Statistics
|August 29, 2025
|
Computer Sience
Geography
|
Biology
Anthropology
Business Mathematics
|August 30, 2025
|
Physics
Philosophy
Accountancy
|
Elective Language for Arts
Additional Language for Science and Commerce
|September 1, 2025
|Vocational
|Music
