JAC Compartment Exam Date 2025 Class 10, 12 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Compartment Exam Dates 2025 for Class 10 and 12: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the exam dates for the Jharkhand Board supplementary exam 2025. Students who will be appearing for the JAC compartment exam 2025 can visit the official website of the board to check the ate sheet PDF.

The Jharkhand Board supplementary exam time table 2025 is now available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC 10th compartment exam 2025 will be conducted from August 23 to 29, 2025 while the JAC 12th compartment exam 2025 will be conducted from August 23 to September 1, 2025.

Jharkhand Board 10th Compartment Datesheet 2025

Candidates can check the JAC class 10 compartment datesheet below.