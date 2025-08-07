UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
JAC Compartment Exam Date 2025 Class 10, 12 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Board has announced the schedule for JAC 10th and 12th compartment exam 2025. Candidates who have been placed in compartment can visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check the JAC 10th and JAC 12th compartment schedule PDF here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 7, 2025, 15:45 IST
JAC 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule Out
JAC Compartment Exam Dates 2025 for Class 10 and 12: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the exam dates for the Jharkhand Board supplementary exam 2025. Students who will be appearing for the JAC compartment exam 2025 can visit the official website of the board to check the ate sheet PDF.

The Jharkhand Board supplementary exam time table 2025 is now available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC 10th compartment exam 2025 will be conducted from August 23 to 29, 2025 while the JAC 12th compartment exam 2025 will be conducted from August 23 to September 1, 2025. 

Secondary Date Sheet 2025 - Click Here

Intermediate Date Sheet 2025 - Click Here

Jharkhand Board 10th Compartment Datesheet 2025

Candidates can check the JAC class 10 compartment datesheet below.

Date

Shift 1

9:45 AM to 12 PM

Shift 2

2 PM to 5: 15 PM
August 23, 2025

Commerce / Home Science

IIT and Vocational Subjects

 Urdu
August 25, 2025 Hindi Science
August 26, 2025 Sanskrit Social Science
August 28, 2025 Mathematics Persian/ Oraon/ Kurmali/ Oriya/ Ho/ Panch/ Pargania/Santhali/Khortha/ Nagpuri/Bangla/ Mundari/ Kharia/ Arabic 
August 29, 2025 English Music

JAC 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Datesheet

Date

Shift 1

9:45 AM to 12 PM

Shift 2

2: PM to 5:15 PM
August 23, 2025 Sociology Psychology
August 25, 2025

Geology

History

English Core A

Hindi Core A

Hindi Core B and Matribhasha
August 26, 2025

Political Science

Entrepreneurship

Chemistry

Homescience

Business Studies
August 28, 2025 Economics Mathematics/ Statistics
August 29, 2025

Computer Sience

Geography

Biology

Anthropology

Business Mathematics
August 30, 2025

Physics

Philosophy

Accountancy

Elective Language for Arts

Additional Language for Science and Commerce
September 1, 2025 Vocational Music


