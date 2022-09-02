JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Schedule at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

JAC Counselling 2022: Joint Admission Counselling, Delhi has released the JAC Delhi Counselling Schedule. Students eligible for admissions to the participating institutions can apply for the Round 1 counselling procedure from September 5, 2022. The last date for students to fill and submit the applications is September 25, 2022.

The JAC Delhi Counselling first round seat allotment results will be announced on September 28, 2022. Students must note that the allotment list will be released based on the courses and choices entered by students in the counselling application and the marks secured in the JEE Main 2022 exams.

JAC 2022 Counselling Official notification

JAC Delhi counselling is conducted for admissions to 6502 seats in Engineering and 90 B.Arch Seats. The colleges where admissions ate offered through JAC Delhi Counselling include

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD)

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU)

Candidates who are allotted seats in the JAC Delhi Counselling procedure are required to visit the college allotted and complete the document verification and application procedure. A total of four rounds of counselling will be conducted along with a Spot Round towards the end for conducting admissions to vacant seats.

Venue for Physical Reporting

DTU: DTU(Main Campus) Shahbad Daulatpur, Bawana Road, Delhi-110042

NSUT: NSUT (Main Campus) Sector-3, Dwarka, New Delhi-110078

DSEU: GB Pant DSEU Okhla-1 Campus, Phase-3, Okhla, New Delhi-110020

IIIT-D: IIIT-D Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase-3, New Delhi-110020

IGDTUW: IGDTUW- Kashmere Gate, Delhi-110006

Points to remember for JAC Counselling 2022

Students must however note that those candidates who have verified their documents and received the provisional letter need not to report to any participating university/institute for further document verification in subsequent rounds.

A candidate, who has already been admitted and gets upgraded in the next round of counselling, is not required to report at the upgraded University/Institute.

There may be no fresh registrations before Spot Round so those candidates who are interested to participate in JAC 2022 should register as per the schedule.

