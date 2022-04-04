JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet the Winners who are shaping Naya Bharat through Quality Education

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 – Winners Announced: Jagranjosh.com – India’s leading Education Website hosted Season 2 of Education Awards 2022 honouring Unsung Heroes who have transformed and reshaped the Education Sector of the Country. At the ceremony, Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022 acknowledged and applaud the efforts of Educational Leaders, Teachers and Students who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education.

The glittering Awards Ceremony was held at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi and was graced by Minister of State for Defence & Tourism Shri Ajay Bhatt as the Chief Guest along with Minister of State for Education Smt. Annpurna Devi as the Guest of Honour. They were joined by Special Guests, Dr Biswajit Saha - Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE and Sharad Vivek Sagar - CEO - Dexterity Global and Social Entrepreneur, as Special Guests, who shared a special message for students, teachers and educational leaders at the event. The event was been made possible with the help of Associate sponsors- Redmi & Sophos, Travel Partner- Air Asia, Networking Partner- Koo and Retail Partner- Croma.

Democratization of Information for Naya Bharat

The event started with a statement of context delivered by Mr Bharat Gupta – CEO, Jagran New Media. In his message, Mr Gupta said that the pandemic has affected all of us in one way or another, redefining and reshaping the way the world around us operates. He said that Jagran New Media is a key part of the country’s journey toward an inclusive and progressive society through the democratization of information. He further added that Jagranjosh.com caters to the needs of the future of India and helps them to take life decisions, be it job search, preparation and new courses. He also added that Jagranjosh also provides a collaborative environment for students, teachers and educational leaders as well as authoritative voices from the industry to come together to bring great ideas to life.

JOIN US LIVE: https://t.co/78leH2XM8g @bharatgupta76 pic.twitter.com/9iLizOQc7K — Dainik Jagran (@JagranNews) March 31, 2022

New Education Policy empowering students to take on Global Challenges: MoS Education

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 was blessed to be graced by MoS Education Smt. Annpurna Devi - Minister of State for Education, who addressed the gathering virtually. In her message, she congratulated the Dainik Jagran group for the special initiative of honouring educational leaders, educators, students and educational institutions, who are transforming education in India. She added that the New Education Policy launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at honouring the rich cultural past and ancient knowledge that India has, and amalgamating them with new-age technologies to enable and empower students and youth to take on global challenges.

JOIN US LIVE: https://t.co/78leH2XM8g pic.twitter.com/sTCaRLntJO — Dainik Jagran (@JagranNews) March 31, 2022

She also added that Jagranjosh.com is also committed to this cause and offers credible and quality information and knowledge, helping them to study, find jobs and be aware of the new and emerging trends in education. She also lauded JagranJosh.com for being a vessel for creating awareness towards the goals set by New Education Policy and helping students and educators to strike towards them.

Fate Rewards Those Who Work Hard and Persist Against Challenges: MoS Defence

The JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 was graced by Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Mr Ajay Bhatt as the Chief Guest. Mr Bhatt, who hails from Ranikhet in Uttarakhand District delivered an inspiring message to all the finalists and nominees who were present at the event in person and even virtually. In his message, Mr Bhatt said that hard work and perseverance are the two pillars on which success is built. He also added that even fate or luck also favours those who are ready to put in their best efforts and chase excellence in life.

Attended and addressed the Award Distribution Ceremony of #JagranJoshEducationAwards2022 today at New Delhi. Honoured to congratulate the excellent personalities in the field of Education.@JagranNews pic.twitter.com/FvuZH0RXbT — Ajay Bhatt (@AjaybhattBJP4UK) March 31, 2022

At the event, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt also lauded Jagran New Media and JagranJosh.com for launching such a novel initiative to bring out stories of courage, perseverance, hard work and determination of Educational Leaders, Educators and Students. He further added that JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 will not only recognize the work being done by the finalists and winners but also motivate and inspire thousands of others to innovate and contribute to building the Naya Bharat of tomorrow.

Messages from the Jury Members

To determine and acknowledge the most inspiring stories and recognize deserving individuals for their outstanding contributions in the field of education, JagranJosh.com had consisted of an esteemed panel of juries from some of the best educational institutions in the country. The panel consisted of:

Lt. Gen. Surendra, Kulkarni, Director, Mayo College, Ajmer,

Prof Yogesh, Joshi, Dean, International Relations, IIT Kanpur,

Prof Manish K, Thakur, Dean, New Initiatives & External Relations, IIM Calcutta,

Prof Ambrish, Dongre, Faculty, Ravi J. Matthai Center for Educational Innovation, IIM Ahmedabad,

Prof Pankaj, Arora, Dean, Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi,

Prof Deepa, Mani, Deputy Dean, Digital Initiatives and Executive Education, ISB Hyderabad,

Prof Monica, Singhania, Professor of Finance, Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi,

Parikshit, Bhardwaj, GM & Head, Content and Strategy, Jagran New Media,

At the awards ceremony, members of the Jury Panel also shared special messages for all the nominees, finalists and winners. Prof Joshi from IIT Kanpur in his message congratulated all the nominees for going beyond their line of duty and said their stories have inspired him to do the same. Prof Thakur from IIM Calcutta in his message said that the inspirational stories of the finalists left him impressed and inspired many others to push the boundaries further towards excellence. Prof Singhania from FMS, Delhi thanked the JagranJosh team for the initiative of bringing out these stories of unsung heroes of the education sector.

Digital Learning to Catalyse the Learning Paradigms of Country: Dr Biswajit Saha -

Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE

The awards ceremony was also graced by Dr Biswajit Saha - Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE. In his address to the gathering, Dr Saha said that the new National Education Policy which has been developed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at transforming Educational Institutions into real startup incubators and developing ecosystems to transform ideas into reality. He further added that to this end, it is important to promote and propagate competency-based education among the students. Competency-based Education helps students know the rich cultural heritage of our country and synergizes it with technology-based learning ecosystems.

Lauding Jagranjosh.com for taking such a novel initiative, he added that going forward digital platforms and virtual learning systems will play a major role in the education sector. Pandemic has shown us that education cannot be limited to schools, and therefore, going forward, Digital Learning will Catalyze the Learning Paradigms of the Country, he added. At the event, he also called upon educational leaders and educators to rejuvenate young minds and help them explore not only popular and traditional modes of learning but also promote vocational education, which has the power to transform our human capital into our biggest strength going ahead and thereby laying a strong foundation of Naya Bharat.

The Editor's Choice Award For Distinguished Service in the field of Education goes to Dr. Biswajit Saha For his immensely valuable contributions in the field of Training & Skill Education.

To honour the excellent work done by Dr Saha in the field of Skill Education and Training, Jagran New Media honoured him with Editor’s Choice Award for Distinguished Service in the field of Education at the ceremony.

One Good Mentor can Transform Lives of Millions of Students: Sharad Vivek Sagar - CEO - Dexterity

Global, Social Entrepreneur. Joining the evert ceremony nearly from Harvard University, Mr Sagar applauded the efforts of Jagran New Media and the JagranJosh Team in coming up with the novel idea of recognizing unsung heroes of the education sector. In his message to the students, educators and educational leaders present at the event, Mr Sagar emphasized the role that education can play in the lives of young students.

He added that several first-generation college students (first to attend college in his/her family), who come from underprivileged backgrounds, have transformed their lives with the power of education. All they needed was some guidance and the right mentorship to show them the path. In his concluding remarks, Mr Sagar congratulated all finalists and winners present at the awards ceremony and said that their inspirational stories will go a long way in motivating others to join in this transformative journey of Naya Bharat.

#JagranJoshEducationAwards2022 || Jagran New Media proudly presents its Special Guest - Renowned Social Entrepreneur & CEO of The Dexterity Global Group – Mr. Sharad Vivek Sagar. @SharadTalks pic.twitter.com/jIGViNKIih — Dainik Jagran (@JagranNews) March 31, 2022

To honour the achievements scaled by Mr Sharad Sagar Vivek and his innovative and inspirational leadership that has transformed many lives and received global recognition, Jagran New Media honoured him with Editor’s Choice Award – Indian Youth Icon at the ceremony.

JagranJosh Education Award 2022 - Outstanding Educational Leader

In the first category of awards, Jagranjosh.com recognized the relentless efforts of those who demonstrated excellence in educational leadership during the pandemic. The winners in this category were:

Deepa Muthu Principal – Sacred Heart Degree College for Women, Bangalore Shiv Kumar Founder – Teachers Of Bihar Samarth Pathak Communications and Advocacy Lead (South Asia) UNODC

JagranJosh Education Award 2022 – Educators Awards

In the Educators Category, Jagran New Media acknowledged the invaluable role of those educators who ensured academic continuity during the second and third wave of the pandemic. The winners in this category were:

Award Category Name Organization Best Initiative (Edutainment – Making Learning Fun) Abhinav Datta Teacher – Ahlcon International School, New Delhi Best Initiative (For Grassroots Service) Dr Shradha Vasisht Founder – SabkiShiksha - a Socio-Educational Initiative Best Initiative (For Mental Health Awareness) Saurabh Nanda Founder and Director – SN Mentoring Best Initiative (Using Social Media) Vidhi Subhash Palsapure Teacher – Dayanand Science College, Latur, Maharashtra Most Innovative Teaching Method Dr Sameer Sudhakar Pingle Teacher – SBM-SVKM's NMIMS Indore Campus Most Innovative use of Science & Technology Dr Abhishek Choubey Professor – Sagar Institute of Science Technology & Research, Bhopal Best Initiative (For Children with Special Needs [CWSN]) Subha Chandrashekhar Special Educator, Rehabilitation Practitioner, and founder of Anugraham

JagranJosh Education Award 2022 – Students

Nelson Mandela said that Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. At the JagranJosh Education Awards 2022, we were greeted by several of them who put their best foot forward to only improve their academics, skills and talent but also to bring about a positive change in the society around them. The student winners at JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 were:

Winner’s Name School / College Award Category Anaswara Ramesh Student – Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad Best Use of Science & Technology Nehal Joshi Student – Shri Samarth Vidyalaya & Junior College, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Best Use of Science & Technology Ishan Gupta M.B.B.S. Student – AIIMS, New Delhi Student Ambassador (Popular Choice) Mudit Pathak Student – Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College, University of Delhi Student Ambassador (Popular Choice) Souhardya De Student – Vidyasagar Shishu Niketan, Midnapore Most Promising Literary Talent Dipti Vrijesh Pandey Student – MGM College of Engineering and Technology, Navi Mumbai Most Creative Use of Social Media Team Power Generation by Footsteps Students – Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal Most Innovative Educational Project Akshit Nayyar Student – Yuvabharathi International School, Singapore Most Creative Online Initiative Pranit Dharewa Student – Seven Square Academy, Mumbai Most Socially-Relevant Initiative

Special / Institutional Awards

In addition to the above three categories, Jagran New Media also recognized efforts put in by educational institutions in transforming Education Sector and contributing toward building the Naya Bharat. The awards in these categories were.

Award Category Institute Name Most promising Private Management Institute in North India Jaipuria Institute of Management Most promising private university of central & eastern UP Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University Top University in placement for Engineering studies in Uttarakhand Swami Rama Himalayan University Most Promising University of Punjab for Technical Education Chitkara University

To sum up, JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 was a glittering ceremony that saw some of the most well-known names from the Education Sector gather in one place to Celebrate Excellence in Education. The ceremony marked the culmination of a three-month exercise which included a month-long nomination process, editorial screening round, online voting process and the jury round in which an eminent panel of educationists evaluated your inspirational initiatives. While the awards might fade from our memory, the inspiring stories of finalists and winners will continue to motivate us for ages to come.