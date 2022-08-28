JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Today: Know Exam-Day Guidelines and Last-Minute Check List Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Today: Finally, the D-day is here for the aspirants who are registered to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 Exam. As per the latest update, IIT Bombay is all set to host the IIT JEE Entrance Test 2022 for all the candidates who had qualified the JEE Mains and registered for the examination today. As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will consist of two papers i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2 and the details about the exam timings, exam slot and other details about the test would be mentioned in the hall tickets issued to them. With just few hours left for the examination to begin, it is important for the aspirants to know the exam-day guidelines and protocols that are to be followed by them at the exam centre.

JEE Advanced 2022 - Exam Day Guidelines and Check List

Exam Shifts and Timings: As per the details shared by IIT Bombay, IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will be held in two shifts i.e., Morning shift starting from 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon shift being held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Reporting Time: With the exam starting at 9 AM for Shift 1 and 2:30 PM for Shift 2, candidates are advised to reach exam centres at least 1 hour prior to the same.

Exam Paper Language: The question papers for JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. The papers will be available in two languages i.e., Hindi and English with candidates having the option to switch between either of them during the exam.

Admit Card: Like other entrance exams, JEE Advanced admit card 2022 is a must have document for candidates who would be appearing for IIT JEE Entrance Test Today. The hall ticket for JEE Advanced 2022 exam will consist of important information which includes exam date, exam timings, exam centre name and address and other important details.

Photo ID Proof: Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card, candidates will also have to provide a valid Govt-issued Photo ID Card using which details given on the hall tickets can be corroborated.

No Electronic Devices: Candidates note that any electronic devices such as phones, laptops, Bluetooth, tablets etc., are not allowed inside the venue.