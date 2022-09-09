JEE Advanced 2022 Results: Check Tie-breaking criteria, Result Schedule Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Tie-Breaker: The JEE Advanced 2022 Results will be announced on the official website on September 11, 2022. Students who have appeared for the exams on August 28, 2022 will be able to check the results through the link which will be made available on the official website. The JEE Advanced 2022 Results will be announced on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay released the JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key on September 3, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise challenges on the provisional answer key from September 3 to 4, 2022. The final answer key will be announced on September 11, 2022, following which the results will also be announced.

JEE Advanced 2022 Marking Scheme

The JEE Advanced 2022 Marking Scheme is the marks allotted to each question and the negative marking for incorrect answers. As per the detailed marking scheme followed each correct answer in section 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will fetch 3 marks while in section 2 each correct answer will be given 4 marks. Section 2 will also have partial marking of +3 marks if all four options are correct, +2 if three or more answers are correct and +1 if two or more options are correct. This section will also carry negative marking of -2 for incorrect answers. Section 3 will have +3 for each correct answer and negative marking of -1 for every incorrect answer.

JEE Advanced 2022 Tie-Breaker Rules

Tie-breakers will be applicable for students with similar marks after the calculation is completed for preparing the rank list. Candidates can follow the tie breaking rules provided here for better understanding.

In case of a tie, students with higher positive marks in the results will be given a higher rank

Students with more marks in Mathematics will be given a higher rank if the tie still persists, following which the marks of Physics will be taken into consideration to break a tie.

In case the tie still persists the students will be given the same rank.

Steps to check the JEE Advanced 2022 Results

The JEE Advanced 2022 Results will be announced on the official website. Candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2022 results by entering the login credentials in the link provided.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the JEE Advanced 2022 Login credentials in the link given

Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2022 Results for further reference

