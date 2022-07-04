JEE Main 2022: NTA extends JEE Main Answer Key Objection Window Extended, Raise Challenges at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the duration of the challenging JEE Main 2022 answer key. Now, candidates will be able to raise objections in JEE Main answer key till 11:50 PM, earlier, it was 5 PM. Those who wish to raise objections in JEE Main answer key 2022 session 1 can challenge the same at - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 answer key was released on 2nd July in online mode.

To check the answer key of JEE Main, candidates will have to login by using their application number and date of birth/password. To file the objections, candidates also need to pay Rs. 200 per question. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

How To Raise Objections in JEE Main Answer Key 2022?

NTA has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 to give candidates a chance to raise challenges or objections against the same, if any. To do so, candidates will have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the - Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge link. Now, enter the application number and date of birth. The JEE Main answer key will appear on the screen.

To raise objections, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge. Now, select the alternate answer and upload the document verifying the answer. Candidates will also have to pay the fee to complete the process. Also, download the document, take a print out for further references.

JEE Main Result 2022

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and the results for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As of now, no official notification has been released regarding the date and time for the announcement of JEE Main 2022 result. Students will have to use their login credentials - application number and date of birth to check and download the JEE Main 2022 result.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Answer Key, Question Papers Released by NTA, Objection Window Open till 4th July at jeemain.nta.nic.in