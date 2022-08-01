JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key Expected Today, Check link and Objection details here

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: According to media reports, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Answer Key is expected to be released by the officials today. Students who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examinations can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to check the JEE Main 2022 session 2 provisional answer key.

The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main Session 2 Provisional answer key first following which students will be able to raise objections and suggestions on the answers given. After considering the suggestions and the objections raised, the NTA will release the final answer key for the students based on which the results will be declared.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key will be a pdf document containing To check the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key students are required to login using the JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Date of Birth in the link provided on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check the JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key through the direct link provided here.

JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Steps to download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key

The JEE Main 2022 Answer Key will be made available on the official website today. The provisional answer key will be released in the form of a pdf document containing the questions along with the correct answer options. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2022 Official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key link

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key for further reference

How to challenge JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key

After the JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key is released, the link for students to raise objections against the answer key will be displayed. Candidates can click on the link provided and follow the below given steps to raise objections

Step 1: Click on the link for raising objections

Step 2: Enter the login credentials

Step 3: Select the question and answer and upload the supporting documents

Step 4: Submit the fee for each objection raised

Step 5: Keep a copy for reference

