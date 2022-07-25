JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Begins Today: Check Exam-Day Guidelines, Things Allowed and in Exam Hall Here

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Day Guidelines: NTA - National Testing Agency is all set to begin the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam from today onwards. Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 July Session will begin from today - 25th July, after it was deferred by a few days from its original schedule of 20th July 2022. JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will be held on 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th & 30th July 2022. As per tentative estimates shared by NTA, around 6.2 lakh engineering aspirants will be appearing for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam. The national-level engineering entrance test will be held in two shifts i.e., morning and evening. Candidates who are due to appear for JEE Main July Session Exam are advised to download their hall tickets and carry the same to the exam centre for the test. Other exam-day instructions for JEE Main 2022 are listed below:

629778 Candidates to Attempt July Session: As per the details shared by the NTA, a total of 629778 candidates have been issued hall tickets to appear for the JEE Main 2022 July Session Exam. All these students are advised to go through their hall tickets carefully and note down the exam date and day and the shift in which they are to appear for the test.

JEE Main Admit Cards Mandatory: NTA has issued JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Cards to all the students who are registered for the examination. Candidates should note that hall ticket is a mandatory document without which they will not be allowed entry inside the examination hall.

Photo ID Proof: Along with JEE Main 2022 Admit Card, candidates will also be required to carry a valid Photo ID Card / Proof against which the details provided in the hall ticket can be verified.

COVID-19 Self-Declaration Form: Another key document that candidates need to carry to the JEE Main 2022 Exam Hall will be COVID-19 self-declaration form. The form is attached as part of the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card and needs to be duly filled and signed with requisite details before being submitted to the exam invigilator.

Items Allowed inside Exam hall: Being a national-level entrance exam, strict vigilance is being kept on candidates to check any malpractices or irregularities in the engineering entrance test. In line with this, candidates are allowed to carry only the following things with them in the exam hall:

Transparent Ball Point Pen

Transparent Ball Point Pen Personal Hand Sanitizer Bottle (Small/50ml)

Personal Hand Sanitizer Bottle (Small/50ml) Personal Transparent Water Bottle

Personal Transparent Water Bottle Fruits/Sugar Tablets for diabetic candidates

Items Banned or Not Allowed: Apart from the items listed above, no other thing is allowed to be carried inside the exam hall. Especially, any kind of personal electronic devices like mobile phone, smartwatches, fitness bands, Bluetooth earphones, pagers are completely banned inside the exam hall. it is advisable to avoid wearing jewellery, clothes with metal buttons, rings, bracelets or any such item.

Reporting Time: Candidates are advised to reach to their allotted JEE Main 2022 Exam Centre, at least 60 minutes prior to the start of the examination.

Rough Work Sheets: Candidates will be provided with blank paper sheets to do rough work and calculations in the examination hall by the invigilator. These sheets will have to submitted back to the examiner after the completion of the exam.

