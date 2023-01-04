JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC To Hear Petition on Exam Postponement on Jan 10

JEE Main 2023 Postponement: As per the recent updates, the now, Bombay High Court will hear the petition aiming postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 on January 10, 2023. The Bombay High Court has given the petitioner more time to file the brochure for the JEE Main 2023 exam on record. The matter was heard by the bench comprising the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC SV Gangarpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne.

Apart from rescheduling 1st session of JEE Main 2023, the public interest litigation (PIL) has also requested the National testing Agency (NTA) to remove the 75% eligibility criterion. The plea also stated that the NTA in the past used to release JEE Main 2023 exam dates two to three months prior to the exam. However, the announcement of JEE Main 2023 dates in such short notice will not give enough time for preparation.

Bombay HC To Hear Petition on JEE Main 2023 Postponement on Jan 10

As per reports, the a bench of acting chief justice SV Gangpurwala and J Sandeep V Marne will be hearing the petition. During the hearing today, the petitioner said - “The only difficulty is that the last date for registration is approaching. My lords may keep it on Monday, I will file tomorrow.” However, the court denied and said, “You should have filed with the petition. Matter on January 10.”

Petition Regarding JEE Main 2023 Postponement

This petition was filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai on December 26, 2022. It states that the Class 12 pre-board exams, viva-voce of CBSE, ICSE and other state boards are scheduled to be conducted in January 2023. The clash between JEE Main 2023 and Class 12 pre-board exams will result in less number of students appearing for JEE Main Session 1. The plea also states that the notification for the JEE Mains exam was issued on short notice. It will cause difficulties to students.

JEE Main 2023 Date and Pattern

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2023 twice. While the first session of JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, whereas the second session will be held between April 6 and 12. The BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

As per the JEE Main exam pattern 2023, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning papers will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections - Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing.

