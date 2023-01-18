JEE Main 2023: Exam City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released: The National Testing Agency, ahead of the release of the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card has issued the JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams can visit the official website of JEE Main to check the Session 1 Exam City Intimation.

Candidates can check the NTA JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation slip by logging in using the Application ID and Password. The JEE Main 2023 Exam City intimation will provide students with the city where their JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examination Centre will be location. This will help students prepare ahead of the exam and make necessary arrangements in order to reach the exam centre on time.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Intimation details are available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Intimation Slip through the link provided here.

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation Link 1 - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation Link 2 - Click Here

How to check JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Intimation Slip?

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Intimation details are available on the official JEE Main 2023 Website. It is expected that the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will also be released soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Scroll down to the JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation link

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth in the link given

Step 4: Download the Exam City Intimation Slip for further details

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Session 1 Exam To Commence From Jan 24