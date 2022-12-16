JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Releases at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check 5 Major Changes Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam dates today. Along with this, NTA has also released JEE Main 2023 application form in online mode. Candidates willing to appear in the JEE Main exam can register themselves in online mode at the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions. While the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 begins in January 2023, session 2 will be conducted in April 2023. The first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. Whereas, the second session will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023.

Moreover, NTA has implemented major changes in JEE Main 2023. As per the information brochure, the eligibility criteria of 75% marks have been reimposed to appear for JEE Main 2023. Last year, NTA removed the 75% eligibility criteria as a one-time measure in view of the academic loss caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates

Events January Session Dates April Session Dates JEE Main Registration December 16 to January 12 To be notified Admit Card Release Date Third week of January 2023 To be notified JEE Main Exam January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023 April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 JEE Main Result January 2023 April 2023

JEE Main 2023 Important Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced 5 vital changes. Candidates aspiring for the JEE Main 2023 must be aware of the changes made by the authorities-

75% Eligibility Criteria: The NTA has brought back the 75% eligibility criteria. Candidates seeking admission to BE, BTech, BArch, and Bplanning courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate must secure at least 75% marks in the Class 12th exams (through any recognized board). The reserved category- SC and ST candidates must secure at least 65% in Class 12th or any qualifying examination.

Decrease in the number of cities: The number of cities conducting JEE Main 2023 has fallen short from last year. The exam will be held in 399 as compared to 514 the previous year. On the other hand, the number of exam cities abroad has increased to 24 from 13 last year.

Increase in JEE Main 2023 registration fee: The NTA has also increased the JEE Main 2023 registration fees for male candidates from Rs 650 to Rs 1,000, whereas, female candidates have to pay Rs 800 now. Previously, SC, ST, PwD, and transgender had to pay Rs 325, but now, SC, ST, PwD, and transgender candidates have to pay Rs 500 to appear for BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning exams.

Moreover, the JEE Main 2023 application fee for candidates abroad has also been increased. While male candidates have to pay Rs 5,000, female candidates will have to pay Rs 4,000. Earlier, the fees for applicants abroad were Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 for male and female candidates respectively.

Compulsory details of Parents: As per the new rules, candidates filling the JEE Main 2023 have to compulsorily fill in their parents' or guardians' details. Earlier, this field was not a mandatory one.

One session at a time: Candidates willing to appear for the JEE Mains 2023 exam are allowed to apply only for one session at a time. As per the official notification, “In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session”.

How to Register For JEE Main 2023?

NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 registration form and exam dates today- December 16, 2022. Candidates willing to appear in the JEE Main 2023 exam can register at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application

Step 3: Enter the personal details and submit

Step 4: Afterward, login credentials are sent to the registered Email ID or mobile number

Step 5: Log in with the Application number and password

Step 6 : Enter personal, and academic details and upload documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee, and submit the form

