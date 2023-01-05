JEE Main 2023 Mock Test Available on National Test Abhyas App, Know How To Access

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session. Candidates going to appear for the entrance exam can take the JEE Main 2023 mock test on the National Test Abhyas (NTA) app. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.

NTA has developed a mobile app named- National Test Abhyas, to make candidates familiar with the CBT mode. Candidates willing to appear for JEE Main 2023 can prepare themselves through the free mock tests available on the NTA app. "The app had been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high-quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) were closed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," NTA said in a statement.

How to Access JEE Main 2023 Mock Test on NTA?

Candidates can access the JEE Main 2023 mock test on the National Test Abhyas app free of cost. The NTA app is available on the Google play store and App store and is operational via both Android-based, iOS smartphones, and tablets. The National Test Abhyas is also available on the official website-- nta.ac.in/Abhyas. To run the NTA app, they are required to download it and register themselves by providing personal details.

The National Test Abhyas App works on all android mobile devices of any size. Candidates can log in to the NTA app with their username and password. Currently, JEE Mains and NEET full syllabus tests are available on the National Test Abhyas app. The National Test Abhyas App allows test-taking without internet connectivity in offline mode on your device.

How To Take Mock Test on National Test Abhyas (NTA) App?

The National Test Abhyas App is holding the JEE Main 2023 mock test papers. Candidates can take the mock test on the NTA app. They can follow these steps to take the test-

Step 1: Login into the National Test Abhyas app on device

Step 2: A list of different tests will appear

Step 3: Click the test type that you wish to attempt.

Step 4: Now, a list of all tests under the selected test type will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click a specific test to attempt

Step 6: Read the instructions carefully and click on "I am ready to begin" to take the test

JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper Section Question Type Paper 1 JEE Main BE, BTech Mathematics Physics Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value Paper 2A JEE Main BArch Part 1: Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value Part 2 Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part 3 Drawing Test Questions to test drawing aptitude Paper 2B BPlanning Part 1 Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value Part 2 Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part 3 Planning Based Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

