JEE Main 2023: NTA to Reopen Session 1 Application Correction Window

JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window: According to the latest updates, the National Testing Agency will be reopening the JEE Main 2023 Application Correction window after the Session 1 Results are announced. Replying to a query brought up by a parent regarding the state of eligibility of a candidate, NTA has stated that a ‘Correction window will be opened after the results of the first Phase, during which it can be corrected.’

NTA is currently conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 January 2023 exams. The testing agency has successfully conducted the JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 and Shift 2 exams on January 24, 25, 29, and 30 and the Shift 2 exam on January 28, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 January 31 shift 1 exam is underway and the shift 2 exams will commence at 3 PM today.

@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @narendramodi Jee app no. 230310068350, completed 12th from chandigarh, state of eligibility showing U.P. where as my state of residence is U.P. . No column was there in the form for eligibility of state. Kindly do the needful. — Shribhagwat (@shribhagwat0708) January 28, 2023

Error in State of Eligibility

According to the complaint raised by the parent, the candidate in question has completed class 12 from Chandigarh but the State of Eligibility is shown as UP while the state of residence is UP. The parent further pointed out that there was no column in the form for eligibility of state.

Responding to the thread where the parent pointed out that many students are facing the issue, the National Testing Agency stated that the correction window will open for students after the Phase 1 exam results are announced.

