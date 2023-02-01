JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams Conclude Today, Answer Key and Result Expected Soon

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main exam of January session 2023 concludes today, February 1, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon publish the exam answer key and result for the same. All candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website once they are published by the authorities.

According to the latest notification, NTA has not announced the exam result schedule so far. However, based on past years’ trends, students can expect the JEE Main 2023 answer key to be released in the First week of February 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Tentative Result Schedule

Aspirants can check the expected result dates for the JEE Main exam of the academic session 2023 to get an idea of the answer key release date as well as the result date.

Content Expected Dates JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key 1st week of February 2023 JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Challenge/Objection Raised by the candidate 2-3 days after Answer Key Release JEE Main 2023 Result Declaration End of February 2023

Candidates who wish to secure admission to BE/BTech courses must regularly check the official NTA website in order to get further exam-related information.

JEE Main 2023 Percentile Estimation

JEE's Main result will comprise the candidate’s percentile score. As per the NTA, the formula to evaluate JEE main percentile score is 100 X the Number of candidates who appeared in the session 1 exam with a score roughly calculated equal to or less than the students divided by the total number of the students who appeared in the exam.

Moreover, the JEE Main 2023 exam was organized on different days & timings in two shifts respectively. NTA normalises the score to generate a fair result for all aspirants. In addition to this, NTA uses a particular formula to calculate the percentile score in total for each subject. The JEE Main 2022 Percentile Scores are calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid ties and errors in the results.

