JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Last Day Exam Today, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Last Day Examination today - February 1, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. JEE Main 2023 February 1 Shift 1 exam will commence at 9 AM and the Shift 2 Exam will commence at 3 PM. the exams are being conducted for a duration of 3 hours.

NTA commenced the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination on January 24, 2023. Students who applied for the JEE Main 2023 exams in the previous days can check the exam day analysis and other exam-related details here. Until now, the difficulty level of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams has been moderate across all the days.

Students appearing for the last day of JEE Main 2023 exams can check below the exam day guidelines, points to remember, reporting time to the exam centre and other important details.

JEE Main 2023: What to Carry to the Exam Centre

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode across the various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure to have the following items with them when reporting to the exam centre

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

Valid Photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph as uploaded in the application form

Ballpoint pen

Mask, hand sanitiser personal water bottle

Scribe certificate

JEE Main 2023: Reporting Time to Exam Centre

The JEE Main 2023 Exams will be conducted in two shifts. JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 exams will commence at 9 AM. Students appearing for the first shift of the JEE Main 2023 exams can report to the exam centre atlest by 8:30 AM. Students appearing for the second shift can report to the exam centre by 2:30 PM.

