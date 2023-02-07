JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Registrations Begin Today: Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations: National Testing Agency to begin the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations today. As per the detailed schedule, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration and Application process will begin on February 7, 2023. All those candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Examinations can visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 to complete the JEE Main 2023 Registration and Application process.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations will conclude in a month. The last date for students to complete the JEE Main 2023 Registrations is March 7, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations are scheduled for April 2023. According to the given dates, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are to be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration link will be made available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. A direct Link for candidates to register for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exams will also be given here as and when the registration process commences.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 - Registration (Link to be Available Soon)

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Results Announced

NTA has declared the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Results. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams can check their JEE Main Scorecard through the link given on the official website.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Schedule

Event Dates JEE Main 2023 Application Form Submission February 7 to March 7, 2023 Last date to submit the Application Fee March 7, 2023 Exam City Intimation Third week of March 2023 JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Last week of March 2023 JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2023 JEE Main 2023 Question Paper and Answer Keys Awaited JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Awaited

How to Register for JEE Main 2023 Session 2

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration and Application process is completely online. Candidates interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams in April 2023 can follow the steps given below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Website

Step 2: Click on the Registration link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the credentials in the ‘Fresh Registration' link

Step 4: Use the login credentials created to log in and fill in the JEE Main Session 2 Applications

Step 5: Upload all required certificates and documents in the required sizes

Step 6: Submit the JEE Main 2023 Application fee

Step 7: Review and Download the filled application and submit the final application form

JEE Main Session 2: Application Fee

The JEE Main 2023 Application fee has to be submitted online. After filling in the JEE Main Session 2 Application form, candidates will be provided with the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Fee Payment Gateway where they can submit the requisite fee. The JEE Main 2023 Sess Submission details and given below.

Candidates can keep visiting this page to get updates regarding the JEE Main 2023 Applications for Session 2.

