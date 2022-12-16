JEE Main 2023: Students and Teachers Voice Concern Over JEE and Board Practical Dates

JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 1: The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examination Dates. This year two sessions will be conducted for the JEE Main 2023 exams. According to the schedule announced, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examinations will be conducted in January 2023 while session 2 will be held in April 2023. The exams will be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023 across the various examination centres.

The announcement of the JEE Main 2023 Exam dates, teachers and students have equally voiced their concerns since the board examination practicals will also be conducted during the same time as the entrance exam. Many of the board will begin the Class 12 Board Examinations in February 2023.

The CBSE board had earlier announced the dates for the Class 10 and 12 practical examinations as per which the CBSE 10th and 12th Practical Exams will be conducted from January 1, 2023. Since schools will be on winter break during this time, the practical exams will be conducted from the second week of January 2023. Schools usually conduct the practical exams for the 10th and 12th board exam students as per their schedule.

Every time the Schedule of #JEEMains Examination creates a situation of anxiety & cause a lot of mental stress for the Aspirants. #JEEMains2023 Session-1 Should be conducted in April, Not in Jan. #jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023 @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia#JEE2023 @Official_AISU — Pragyan 🇮🇳 (@Er_Pragyan_01) December 15, 2022

JEE Main 2023 aspirants have taken to social media demanding that the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams be conducted in April 2023. Teachers have also expressed their concern over the JEE Main 2023 exam dates as the practical exams and JEE Mains will have a very short time gap.

Teachers have stated that the time window between JEE Main and the Board exam practicals is merely a week according to the recently released schedule. The teachers have further pointed out that schools will close in December 2022 for the winter break which will continue until the first week of January 2023. This will shorten the gap between the board practicals and the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams, the teachers further added.

