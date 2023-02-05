JEE Main 2023: Students Raise Objections on Answer of 30 Questions in Provisional Answer Key, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: As per the recent updates, the NTA has released the provisional answer key for the students who have appeared for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination that was conducted for the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) courses and has also invited objections against it in online mode. As per the updates, students have cross-checked their recorded responses and answer keys.
According to some media reports, ALLEN institute's Director, Dr Brajesh Maheshwari said that there are 30 questions that were answered in such a way that the answers of ALLEN were different and the answers released by the National Testing Agency were different.
Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Challenges- JEE (Main)- 2023 Session 1 @EduMinOfIndia @PIBHRD pic.twitter.com/MyjmVZtzy3— National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) February 2, 2023
However, students have also challenged 12 questions for bonus marks and they have cross-checked their answers and submitted their objections against the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Answer Key to NTA. As per the official schedule, the last date to submit the objections against the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Answer Key was February 4, 2023, till 7.50 pm.
JEE Main 2023 Objections Raised
According to some media reports, candidates have seen a maximum number of objections in the Chemistry section and have also asked for bonus marks in 6 questions. However, students also witnessed objections against 9 questions in the Mathematics section and also demanded bonus marks in 2 questions.
Students have seen objections in 3 questions in the Physics section, according to the media reports, objections have been made in the questions of Practical physics and Current Electricity and Work Energy power.
