    JEE Main 2023: Students Raise Objections on Answer of 30 Questions in Provisional Answer Key, Check Details Here

    JEE Main 2023: NTA has released the provisional answer key for the students who have appeared for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination and asked for objections against it in online mode. Students have raised objections to 30 questions and also challenged 12 questions for bonus marks. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 5, 2023 13:07 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Answer Key
    JEE Main 2023 Answer Key

    JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: As per the recent updates, the NTA has released the provisional answer key for the students who have appeared for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination that was conducted for the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) courses and has also invited objections against it in online mode. As per the updates, students have cross-checked their recorded responses and answer keys. 

    According to some media reports, ALLEN institute's Director, Dr Brajesh Maheshwari said that there are 30 questions that were answered in such a way that the answers of ALLEN were different and the answers released by the National Testing Agency were different.

