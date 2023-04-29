JEE Mains Cut Off 2023 (Out): Qualifying Cut Off Marks is Higher for all Categories as compared to the Previous Years

JEE Main Cut-Off 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main cut off marks on April 29, along with the declaration of the result. The JEE Main cutoff score 2023 is 90.77 for general candidates while 75.62 is for OBC candidates.

This year's JEE Main cut-off score is higher for all category candidates as compared to last year. In 2022, the JEE Main cutoff was 88.41 while this is 90.77. For the OBC NCL category, the JEE Main cut off score is 73.61 while last year it was 67.

NTA JEE Main Cut Off: Check JEE Mains Qualifying Marks

Check below the qualifying marks for all the categories:

Category 2023 2022 2021 General 90.7788642 88.4121383 87.8992241 Gen-PwD 0.0013527 0.0031029 0.0096375 EWS 75.6229025 63.1114141 66.2214845 OBC-NCL 73.6114227 67.0090297 68.0234447 SC 51.9776027 43.0820954 46.8825338 ST 37.2348772 26.7771328 34.6728999

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 declared, Websites to download scorecard:

Students will be able to check the JEE Main 2023 session 2 result at the official NTA websites such as jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

One of the most crucial factors that determine a student's success in the JEE Main exam is the cutoff. The cutoff is the minimum score a student needs to secure in the exam to qualify for admission to the top engineering colleges in India. The cutoff varies every year, depending on various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, and the number of available seats in the engineering colleges.

The JEE Main cutoff is determined separately for each category, namely General, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD. The cutoff is released along with the result of the exam, which is usually declared a few weeks after the exam.

It is important to note that the cutoff is not the same as the qualifying marks. The qualifying marks are the minimum marks that a student needs to score in each subject and in the aggregate to qualify for the JEE Advanced exam. The qualifying marks for the JEE Main exam are determined by the NTA, and they vary every year.

The JEE Main cutoff is a crucial factor that determines a student's chances of securing admission to the top engineering colleges in India. Students who score above the cutoff can apply for admission to the colleges of their choice, while those who score below the cutoff may have to consider other options.

It is important for students to keep in mind that the JEE Main cut off is not the only factor that determines admission to the top engineering colleges in India. The colleges also consider other factors such as the student's performance in the JEE Advanced exam, their academic record, and their extracurricular activities.

In addition to the JEE Main cut off, the NTA also releases the JEE Main rank list. The rank list is prepared based on the student's scores in the exam and their category. The colleges use the rank list to determine the admission of the students.

The JEE Main exam is known for its high level of difficulty, and only a small percentage of students who appear for the exam manage to secure admission to the top engineering colleges in India. However, with the right preparation and dedication, students can improve their chances of scoring above the cutoff and securing admission to their dream college.

In conclusion, the JEE Main cutoff is a crucial factor that determines a student's chances of securing admission to the top engineering colleges in India. Students who aspire to pursue engineering should strive to score above the cutoff and prepare for the exam with dedication and hard work. With the right approach, students can improve their chances of success in the exam and secure admission to the college of their choice.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration

JEE Advanced 2023 application form is scheduled to start tomorrow (April 30). Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main exam 2023 can register themselves before May 7. The registration process will begin at 10 am tomorrow. Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will be conducting the JEE Advanced 2023 exam on June 4.

