JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Announced, Check Websites To Download Scorecard, Toppers List Soon

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 exam result today. Students can check their scores at the official NTA websites. They have to use their login credentials to check JEE Mains 2023 result for session 2. The officials have provided three result links for the candidates. This time, NTA has also dropped 10 questions in the final answer key that was released on April 24. For these dropped questions, the NTA has clarified that full marks will be given to candidates who appeared in the exam on a specific date.

Based on this JEE Main session 2 results have been announced for over 9 lakh candidates. As of now, JEE Main toppers list has not been released. After the result, students can apply for JEE Advanced 2023 which will commence on April 30, 2023. Successful aspirants can apply at jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has already started the application process for OCI/ NRI candidates.

JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 - Link 1 (Available Now)

JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 - Link 2 (Available Now)

JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 - Link 3 (Available Now)

Where To Download JEE Mains Session 2 Scorecard 2023?

The session 2 JEE examination was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. NTA will not send the result via mail or any other mode. Therefore, candidates have to check their respective scores in online mode only. Those who appeared for the exam on any of these days can check below the websites where they check their result and download JEE Mains scorecard for paper 1:

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in.

How To Check JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023?

Candidates can check their April session result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check JEE Mains result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link JEE Main session 2 result

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 6: JEE Main April session result will be displayed on the screen

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Mains Scorecard 2023 for Session 2?

On JEE Main scorecard, the marks of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and the total score is mentioned. In addition, all India ranks of candidates are also mentioned on scorecards. Check below the information that might be provided on the marksheet of the entrance exam result:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Father’s name

Mother’s name

State code of eligibility

Category

Nationality

Subject-wise score

Total marks

What is the Marking Scheme to calculate JEE Mains Result 2023?

Candidates must be aware of the exam pattern to know the marking scheme for session 2. Based on this, NTA prepares the JEE Mains April result 2023. Check below the marking scheme:

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks.

For every incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

Total marks obtained = (Total No. of correct answers x 4) - (Total No. of Incorrect answers x 1)

What is JEE Mains 2023 Result Qualifying Marks?

As per updates, the minimum marks that is required to qualify in JEE Mains 2023 session 2 will be the qualifying marks. The JEE Mains qualifying marks will be in the form of cutoff percentile scores. As per past trends, the JEE Mains qualifying marks is released by the NTA along with the session 2 result. Here, candidates can check the last few year's JEE Main qualifying marks provided in the table:

Categories 2022 2021 2020 General 88.4121383 87.8992241 90.3765335 Gen-PwD 0.0031029 0.0096375 0.0618524 EWS 63.1114141 66.2214845 70.2435518 OBC-NCL 67.0090297 68.0234447 72.8887969 SC 43.0820954 46.8825338 50.1760245 ST 26.7771328 34.6728999 39.0696101

JEE Mains Toppers List 2023 For Session 2

As of now, the NTA has not released the JEE Mains Toppers 2023. However, it is expected to be released soon at the official website. The JEE Main toppers list will have the names of the toppers who have scored 100 percentile. However, some coaching institutes have claimed that the topper is from their institute. As per the Sri Chaitanya coaching centre, Singaraju Venkat Koundinya has obtained AIR-1 by securing a perfect score of 300/300.

