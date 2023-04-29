  1. Home
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Announced, Check Websites To Download Scorecard, Toppers List Soon

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Result Updates: NTA has released the scorecard for paper 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check steps to download their JEE Main result 2023 and list of toppers once available. 

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 29, 2023 10:50 IST
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Announced
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Announced

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 exam result today. Students can check their scores at the official NTA websites. They have to use their login credentials to check JEE Mains 2023 result for session 2. The officials have provided three result links for the candidates. This time, NTA has also dropped 10 questions in the final answer key that was released on April 24. For these dropped questions, the NTA has clarified that full marks will be given to candidates who appeared in the exam on a specific date. 

Based on this JEE Main session 2 results have been announced for over 9 lakh candidates. As of now, JEE Main toppers list has not been released. After the result, students can apply for JEE Advanced 2023 which will commence on April 30, 2023. Successful aspirants can apply at jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has already started the application process for OCI/ NRI candidates.

JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 - Link 1 (Available Now)

JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 - Link 2 (Available Now)

JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 - Link 3 (Available Now)

Where To Download JEE Mains Session 2 Scorecard 2023? 

The session 2 JEE examination was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. NTA will not send the result via mail or any other mode. Therefore, candidates have to check their respective scores in online mode only. Those who appeared for the exam on any of these days can check below the websites where they check their result and download JEE Mains scorecard for paper 1: 

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in.

How To Check JEE Mains Session 2  Result 2023? 

Candidates can check their April session result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check JEE Mains result: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link JEE Main session 2 result
  • Step 3: Click on the result link
  • Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Enter application number and date of birth
  • Step 6: JEE Main April session result will be displayed on the screen

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Mains Scorecard 2023 for Session 2? 

On JEE Main scorecard, the marks of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and the total score is mentioned. In addition, all India ranks of candidates are also mentioned on scorecards. Check below the information that might be provided on the marksheet of the entrance exam result: 

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Father’s name
  • Mother’s name 
  • State code of eligibility
  • Category
  • Nationality
  • Subject-wise score
  • Total marks 

What is the Marking Scheme to calculate JEE Mains Result 2023? 

Candidates must be aware of the exam pattern to know the marking scheme for session 2. Based on this, NTA prepares the JEE Mains April result 2023. Check below the marking scheme: 

  • For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks.
  • For every incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted.
  • Total marks obtained = (Total No. of correct answers x 4) - (Total No. of Incorrect answers x 1)

What is JEE Mains 2023 Result Qualifying Marks? 

As per updates, the minimum marks that is required to qualify in JEE Mains 2023 session 2 will be the qualifying marks. The JEE Mains qualifying marks will be in the form of cutoff percentile scores. As per past trends, the JEE Mains qualifying marks is released by the NTA along with the session 2 result. Here, candidates can check the last few year's JEE Main qualifying marks provided in the table: 

Categories 

2022

2021

2020

General

88.4121383

87.8992241

90.3765335

Gen-PwD

0.0031029

0.0096375

0.0618524

EWS

63.1114141

66.2214845

70.2435518

OBC-NCL

67.0090297

68.0234447

72.8887969

SC

43.0820954

46.8825338

50.1760245

ST

26.7771328

34.6728999

39.0696101

JEE Mains Toppers List 2023 For Session 2 

As of now, the NTA has not released the JEE Mains Toppers 2023. However, it is expected to be released soon at the official website. The JEE Main toppers list will have the names of the toppers who have scored 100 percentile. However, some coaching institutes have claimed that the topper is from their institute. As per the Sri Chaitanya coaching centre, Singaraju Venkat Koundinya has obtained AIR-1 by securing a perfect score of 300/300.

FAQ

Has JEE Main Result 2023 for session 2 been announced?

Yes, JEE Main 2023 result has been released for session 2.

Where To Check JEE Main 2023 result?

Candidates can check their JEE Main scorecard 2023 for April session at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

What credentials are required to check JEE Main 2023 result for session 2?

Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to check JEE Main result 2023.
