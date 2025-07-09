JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration for Choice Filling begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Schedule, Other Details

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the UP Polytechnic Counselling Round 2 Registration today, July 9, 2025. Students can register online on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will need to keep their JEECUP Counselling Application Number and password available to check their counselling schedule online.
JEECUP 2025 Counselling Overview
Students can find the important details related to JEECUP 2025 counselling here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UP Polytechnic Admissions 2025
|
Board name
|
Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jeecup.admissions.nic.in
|
Exam date
|
June 5 - 13, 2025
|
Result date
|
June 23, 2025
|
Round 2 registration dates
|
July 9 - 12, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment
|
July 12, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Application number
Password
Important Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2025
Students appearing for JEECUP Counselling 2025 for round 1 will need to carry the following original documents as well as two photocopies to their allotted centre/institution:
- JEECUP admit card
- JEECUP rank card 2025
- JEECUP counselling allotment letter
- Marksheet/ Certificates of examination
- Character certificate
- Migration certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation certificate (if applicable)
- Two passport-size photographs
- Domicile certificate
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Students seeking admission in JEECUP can find the following detailed schedule and follow the important dates related to the admissions:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Exam date
|
June 5 - 13, 2025
|
Result date
|
June 23, 2025
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment
|
July 3, 2025
|
Round 1 Counselling registration
|
July 2, 2025
|
Round 2 registration dates
|
July 9 - 11, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment
|
July 12, 2025
|
Online fee payment
|
July 13 - 15, 2025
|
Document Verification dates
|
July 14 - 16, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat Withdrawal
|
July 17, 2025
How to Fill Choices for JEECUP Counselling Round 2?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill the choice form online on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in:
- Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’ section, click on ‘Round 2 Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2025’
- You will be redirected to a new page
- In the log in window, enter your ‘Counselling’ category
- Input your JEECUP Counselling 2025 Application Number and Password
- Solve the Captcha code, either image or audio
- Press on ‘Sign In’ button
- The choice page will open
- Choose your preferred colleges and course(s)
- Lock the choices
- Press on ‘Submit’
