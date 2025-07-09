Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration for Choice Filling begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Schedule, Other Details

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The JEECUP has started the UP Polytechnic Counselling Round 2 Registration today, July 9, 2025 on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students can register online till July 12, 2025. The log in credentials required to register on the official portal are application number and password.

Jul 9, 2025, 15:30 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration begin today, July 9, 2025.
JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the UP Polytechnic Counselling Round 2 Registration today, July 9, 2025. Students can register online on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will need to keep their JEECUP Counselling Application Number and password available to check their counselling schedule online. 

JEECUP 2025 Counselling Overview 

Students can find the important details related to JEECUP 2025 counselling here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UP Polytechnic Admissions 2025

Board name 

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Exam date 

June 5 - 13, 2025

Result date 

June 23, 2025

Round 2 registration dates

July 9 - 12, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment

July 12, 2025

Log in credentials 

Application number 

Password 

Important Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2025

Students appearing for JEECUP Counselling 2025 for round 1 will need to carry the following original documents as well as two photocopies to their allotted centre/institution:

  • JEECUP admit card
  • JEECUP rank card 2025
  • JEECUP counselling allotment letter
  • Marksheet/ Certificates of examination
  • Character certificate
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)
  • Two passport-size photographs
  • Domicile certificate

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Students seeking admission in JEECUP can find the following detailed schedule and follow the important dates related to the admissions: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Exam date 

June 5 - 13, 2025

Result date 

June 23, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment

July 3, 2025

Round 1 Counselling registration 

July 2, 2025

Round 2 registration dates

July 9 - 11, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment

July 12, 2025

Online fee payment 

July 13 - 15, 2025

Document Verification dates 

July 14 - 16, 2025

Round 2 Seat Withdrawal

July 17, 2025

How to Fill Choices for JEECUP Counselling Round 2?

Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill the choice form online on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in: 

  1. Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’ section, click on ‘Round 2 Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2025’ 
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. In the log in window, enter your ‘Counselling’ category
  5. Input your JEECUP Counselling 2025 Application Number and Password
  6. Solve the Captcha code, either image or audio
  7. Press on ‘Sign In’ button
  8. The choice page will open
  9. Choose your preferred colleges and course(s)
  10. Lock the choices
  11. Press on ‘Submit’

