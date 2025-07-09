JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration for Choice Filling begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Schedule, Other Details

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the UP Polytechnic Counselling Round 2 Registration today, July 9, 2025. Students can register online on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will need to keep their JEECUP Counselling Application Number and password available to check their counselling schedule online.

JEECUP 2025 Counselling Overview

Students can find the important details related to JEECUP 2025 counselling here: