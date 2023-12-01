Jharkhand Board Exams 2024 Dates: JAC 10th, 12th Time Table 2024 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Board Exam Dates 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12. Students appearing in the upcoming exams can download the timetable on the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the official schedule, Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th exams are scheduled from February 6 to 26, 2024.

JAC Matric and inter-practical exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 11, 2024. The authorities will administer the Jharkhand Board Exams 2024 Class 10 in the morning shift. Whereas, JAC Class 12 Board Exams 2024 are scheduled for the afternoon shift. Students can check out the JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 below.

JAC Exam Dates 2024 Class 10

Check out the JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 for class 10 below:

Subject Date IIT and other Vocational subjects February 6, 2024 Commerce/Home Science February 7, 2024 Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri February 8, 2024 Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali February 9, 2024 Urdu/Bengali/Oriia February 10, 2024 Social Science February 12, 2024 Music February 13, 2024 Mathematics February 16, 2024 - February 17, 2024 Hindi - course A and B February 19, 2024 - February 20, 2024 Science February 21, 2024 - February 22, 2024 Sanskrit February 23, 2024 English February 26, 2024

JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 Class 12

Check out the Jharkhand Board 12th date sheet 2024 below:

Subject Date Vocational subjects February 6, 2023 Compulsory Core Language LA Hindi 'A' Hindi B Matribhasha and English A February 7, 2024 Compulsory Core Language 1. Sc. & ICom. Hindi 'A'. Hindi B Matribhasha & English A Music IA February 8, 2024 Elective Language (Compulsory) Additional language February 9, 2024 Economics Anthropology February 10, 2024 Geography Computer Science February 12, 2024 History February 13, 2024 Physics Accountancy February 16, 2024 Economics February 17, 2024 Biology Business mathematics Sociology February 19, 2024 Geology Business Studies Psychology February 20, 2024 Mathematics/Statistics February 21, 2024 Philosophy February 22, 2024 Chemistry Entrepreneurship Home Science February 23, 2024 Political Science February 26, 2024

Also Read: MPSOS Time Table 2023: MPSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released; Check Schedule Here