Jharkhand Board Exams 2024 Dates: JAC 10th, 12th Time Table 2024 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Board Exam Dates 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12. Students appearing in the upcoming exams can download the timetable on the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the official schedule, Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th exams are scheduled from February 6 to 26, 2024.
JAC Matric and inter-practical exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 11, 2024. The authorities will administer the Jharkhand Board Exams 2024 Class 10 in the morning shift. Whereas, JAC Class 12 Board Exams 2024 are scheduled for the afternoon shift. Students can check out the JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 below.
JAC Exam Dates 2024 Class 10
Check out the JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 for class 10 below:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
IIT and other Vocational subjects
|
February 6, 2024
|
Commerce/Home Science
|
February 7, 2024
|
Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri
|
February 8, 2024
|
Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali
|
February 9, 2024
|
Urdu/Bengali/Oriia
|
February 10, 2024
|
Social Science
|
February 12, 2024
|
Music
|
February 13, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
February 16, 2024
|
-
|
February 17, 2024
|
Hindi - course A and B
|
February 19, 2024
|
-
|
February 20, 2024
|
Science
|
February 21, 2024
|
-
|
February 22, 2024
|
Sanskrit
|
February 23, 2024
|
English
|
February 26, 2024
JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 Class 12
Check out the Jharkhand Board 12th date sheet 2024 below:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Vocational subjects
|
February 6, 2023
|
Compulsory Core Language LA
Hindi 'A' Hindi B Matribhasha and English A
|
February 7, 2024
|
Compulsory Core Language 1. Sc. & ICom. Hindi 'A'.
Hindi B Matribhasha & English A
Music IA
|
February 8, 2024
|
Elective Language (Compulsory)
Additional language
|
February 9, 2024
|
Economics
Anthropology
|
February 10, 2024
|
Geography
Computer Science
|
February 12, 2024
|
History
|
February 13, 2024
|
Physics
Accountancy
|
February 16, 2024
|
Economics
|
February 17, 2024
|
Biology
Business mathematics
Sociology
|
February 19, 2024
|
Geology
Business Studies
Psychology
|
February 20, 2024
|
Mathematics/Statistics
|
February 21, 2024
|
Philosophy
|
February 22, 2024
|
Chemistry
Entrepreneurship
Home Science
|
February 23, 2024
|
Political Science
|
February 26, 2024
Also Read: MPSOS Time Table 2023: MPSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released; Check Schedule Here