Jharkhand Board Exams 2024 Dates: JAC 10th, 12th Time Table 2024 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Board Exam Dates 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12. Students appearing in the upcoming exams can download the timetable at: jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Dec 1, 2023 11:11 IST
JAC Board Exam Dates 2024
JAC Board Exam Dates 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12. Students appearing in the upcoming exams can download the timetable on the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the official schedule, Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th exams are scheduled from February 6 to 26, 2024.

JAC Matric and inter-practical exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 11, 2024. The authorities will administer the Jharkhand Board Exams 2024 Class 10  in the morning shift. Whereas, JAC Class 12 Board Exams 2024 are scheduled for the afternoon shift. Students can check out the JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 below.

JAC Exam Dates 2024 Class 10

Check out the JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 for class 10 below:

Subject

Date

IIT and other Vocational subjects

February 6, 2024

Commerce/Home Science

February 7, 2024

Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri

February 8, 2024

Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali

February 9, 2024

Urdu/Bengali/Oriia

February 10, 2024

Social Science

February 12, 2024

Music

February 13, 2024

Mathematics

February 16, 2024

-

February 17, 2024

Hindi - course A and B

February 19, 2024

-

February 20, 2024

Science

February 21, 2024

-

February 22, 2024

Sanskrit

February 23, 2024

English

February 26, 2024

JAC Board Exam Dates 2024 Class 12

Check out the Jharkhand Board 12th date sheet 2024 below:

Subject

Date

Vocational subjects

February 6, 2023

Compulsory Core Language LA

Hindi 'A' Hindi B Matribhasha and English A

February 7, 2024

Compulsory Core Language 1. Sc. & ICom. Hindi 'A'.

Hindi B Matribhasha & English A

Music IA

February 8, 2024

Elective Language (Compulsory)

Additional language

February 9, 2024

Economics

Anthropology

February 10, 2024

Geography

Computer Science

February 12, 2024

History

February 13, 2024

Physics

Accountancy

February 16, 2024

Economics

February 17, 2024

Biology

Business mathematics

Sociology

February 19, 2024

Geology

Business Studies

Psychology

February 20, 2024

Mathematics/Statistics

February 21, 2024

Philosophy

February 22, 2024

Chemistry

Entrepreneurship

Home Science

February 23, 2024

Political Science

February 26, 2024

