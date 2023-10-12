  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling From October 14, Check Reporting Time Here

JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling From October 14, Check Reporting Time Here

JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023: JKBOPEE has released an official notification regarding the counselling dates for the JK NEET PG mop up round in online mode. Candidates can check the counselling schedule and reporting time at jkbopee.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 12, 2023 17:10 IST
JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023
JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023

JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released an official notification regarding the counselling dates for the JK NEET PG mop up round in online mode. Candidates who have registered and participated in the JK NEET PG counselling to get admission into various NEET MD/MS/PGD courses can check the counselling schedule and reporting time at jkbopee.gov.in

As per the official notice, eligible and willing candidates have to report at the BOPEE offices Jammu / Srinagar for Registration/Attendance & fulfillment of other formalities, from 8.30 am to 10 am on the day/date of counseling for MD/MS/PGD courses. 

Those candidate(s) who have been allotted seat(s) during the Second Round of Counseling and have joined against the said seat/College, if, interested for upgradation are eligible to participate in the mop up round of physical counseling with the condition that he/she shall have to produce his/her fee deposition receipt of the concerned allotted College at the time of Registration/Attendance on his/her day/date of counseling. 

Check the official notice here

How to check the JK NEET PG provisional merit list 2023? 

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to check the JK NEET PG provisional merit list 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website  - jkbopee.gov.in 

Step 2: Now, click on the latest notice related to the conduct of mop up round available on the homepage

Step 3: Scroll down and check the provisional merit list

Step 4: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future use

Also Read: BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Last Date Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023