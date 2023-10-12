JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling From October 14, Check Reporting Time Here

JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released an official notification regarding the counselling dates for the JK NEET PG mop up round in online mode. Candidates who have registered and participated in the JK NEET PG counselling to get admission into various NEET MD/MS/PGD courses can check the counselling schedule and reporting time at jkbopee.gov.in

As per the official notice, eligible and willing candidates have to report at the BOPEE offices Jammu / Srinagar for Registration/Attendance & fulfillment of other formalities, from 8.30 am to 10 am on the day/date of counseling for MD/MS/PGD courses.

Those candidate(s) who have been allotted seat(s) during the Second Round of Counseling and have joined against the said seat/College, if, interested for upgradation are eligible to participate in the mop up round of physical counseling with the condition that he/she shall have to produce his/her fee deposition receipt of the concerned allotted College at the time of Registration/Attendance on his/her day/date of counseling.

How to check the JK NEET PG provisional merit list 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to check the JK NEET PG provisional merit list 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the latest notice related to the conduct of mop up round available on the homepage

Step 3: Scroll down and check the provisional merit list

Step 4: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future use

