JKCET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Apply Till April 24

JKCET 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has started the application process for JK Common Entrance Test (JKCET) today i.e. April 4, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to Bachelor of Engineering and Technology courses in Government/private colleges/ institutions of UT & UK can apply on the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in

As per the official schedule, the authorities will close the JKCET 2023 registrations on April 24, 2023. Thus, candidates must apply for the test before the deadline. Candidates will have to pay registration fees of Rs 1,200. The JKCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. However, the exam date is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes.

Documents Required for JKCET 2023 Registration

Candidates who are going to apply for the JKCET exam must keep the important documents scanned and handY. Check out the list of mandatory documents here-

Certificate of residence proof of domicile UT of J&K or Ladakh

Marks certificate of the qualifying examination

Matriculation or equivalent examination certificate (for DOB)

Category candidates claiming benefit of any reserved category including Sports, JKPM, CDP, and TFW

JKCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for JKCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance test in engineering and technology till April 24, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on CET Engineering

Step 3: Click on the application link & read instructions carefully

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the JKCET 2023 application form

Step 6: Print the form for future reference

Also Read: KCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at kea.kar.nic.in