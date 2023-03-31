JNU MBA Admission 2023: Last Date to Apply Today, Get Direct Link Here

JNU MBA Admissions 2023: As per the latest updates, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the registrations for the MBA programme today i.e. March 31, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for JNU MBA Admissions 2023 must do the same on the official website i.e. jnu.ac.in

Candidates must fill out the application form before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. Candidates from the General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000. Whereas, those who belong to SC/ST/PWD categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

Documents Required for JNU MBA Admission 2023

Candidates who wish to apply for the MBA programme must keep the mandatory documents handy. They can check out list of important documents here-

Scanned images of photograph and signature

Scanned copy of Category/PWD/EWS certificate

10th Marksheet

12th Marksheet

Graduation Marksheet (if not available then upload latest available marksheet)

CAT 2022/valid GMAT Score certificate should be 10 kb to 300 kb.

JNU MBA Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for JNU MBA Admission 2023?

Eligible candidates must note that today is the last day to apply for JNU MBA Admissions 2023. They can check out the steps to apply for the programme here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Go to Admission block and click on online application form for MBA

Step 3: Get the link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out JNU MBA 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: MAH CET 3-year LLB 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here