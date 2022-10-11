JNU PG Admission 2022: Registration for MA, MSc, MCA Courses Through CUET Begins at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the application form for its MA, MSc, and MCA courses. They can fill up the JNU PG application form on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply for JNU PG admission 2022 is 25th October in online mode only.

Candidates willing to get admission to the JNU PG programme must have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. This year, a total of 6,07,648 candidates have registered for the CUET PG exam, out of which 3,34,997 appeared in the entrance exam.

JNU PG Admission 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for JNU PG Admission 2022?

The JNU PG admission 2022 application link for the MA, MSc, and MCA programmes are available at - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Before filling up the form, candidates have to use their CUET PG application number, date of birth and security code to log in and complete the registration process. Further, they will have to fill out the online application by entering their personal, and educational qualifications and other asked details.

After filling up the JNU PG online form, candidates have to upload scanned images of the photograph and signature. They will also have to pay the fee and lastly submit the form. Candidates belonging to the General, EWS and OBC categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 250 whereas SC, ST and Person with Disability (PwD) categories have to pay Rs. 100. foreign nationals need to pay an application fee of Rs 2392.

JNU PG Merit List 2022

As per the dates released, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release three merit lists for PG admission. JNU 1st merit list will be released on 2nd November 2022 candidates can block the seats against the first merit list till 4th November.

The 2nd merit list of JNU will be released on 8th November, candidates will be able to block the seats against the 2nd JNU merit list till 10th November 2022. Further, the JNU third merit list will be available on 13th November and candidates can block their seats till 15th November 2022.

