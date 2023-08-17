JNVST 2024 Registrations Extended, Apply Till August 25, Get Direct Link Here

JNVST 2024 Application: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date for candidates to register for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 exams. According to the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their applications until August 25, 2023.

As per the official notification released, the correction window for making modifications to the online application by registered candidates has also been extended. Those who wish to make changes in the Gender, Category, Area, Disability, and Medium of Examination will remain open for two days after the last date of submission of the online applications.

JNVST Class six applications are available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also visit the direct link given below to submit the JNVST 2024 applications.

Steps to Apply for JNVST Class Six Admission 2024

The link for candidates to register for the JNVST exam is available on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply for the class 6 admission can visit the official website or follow the steps given below to apply for the entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST

Step 2: Click on the JNVST 2024 admission link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the class 6 admission application

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Documents Required for Application

When filling out the JNVST 2024 applications candidates are required to submit the following documents when filling out the application form

Candidate photograph and signature image

Parents signature image

Certificate signed by parents and candidate and verified by the school head

Residence certificate of the parent by government authority in case the candidate does not have an Aadhar number

