JNVST 9th Class Result 2022 Declared: Navodaya Class 9 Results Announced, Check JNV Results at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 9th Class Result 2022 Declared: Ending the long wait, Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST Class 9 Results 2022 have been declared today - 14th June 2022. The Navodaya Result 2022 declared today is for the school-level entrance exam which was held to screen candidates for admission to 9th Class at Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalayas spread across the country. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can now check JNVST Class 9 Selection Test results online by logging onto the exam portal - navodaya.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check Navodaya Results 2022 school-wise is also placed below, from where direct and convenient access to JNVST Results is available to parents and students:

Check JNVST 9th Class Result 2022 (Lateral Entry Scheme) - Direct Link (Available Now)

Navodaya Class 9 Result 2022 for Most Regions Out

Along with the declaration of the JNV Navodaya 9th Class Result 2022 for the Selection test, the NVS Hqrs has also released a notification confirming that the results have been declared for most regions, barring a few exceptions. The notification reads that JNVST Class 9 results for JNV Neemuch, Pulwama, Kulgam and others has been withheld due to administrative reasons. Apart from these few regions, JNV Class 9 Result 2022 has been declared for rest all of the regions.

How to check JNVST Class 9 Selection Test results online?

Today the JNV Class 9 Selection Test Results 2022 have been officially declared by the exam authority online on the official website. The Navodaya Result 2022 declared today is for the Class 9 Selection Test held on 9th April 2022. To ensure that students and their parents who have appeared for the exam are able to check Navodaya Results 2022 easily, the authority has published the same online on its website - navodaya.gov.in. On the homepage, students need to locate the 'Class IX Selection Test Results link and click on it. On the next page, students need to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth in the prescribed format and submit it to check their results. After checking the JNV Results 2022 online, students can also take a printout of the same for future reference.

JNVST Class 6 Results 2022 Date Confirmed?

Along with sharing details about the Navodaya Results 2022 for Class 9 Lateral Entry Test, the exam authority has also shared an update about JNVST Class 6 Result Date. Putting aside all rumours, the exam authority has noted that the so far, Navodaya Class 6 Result 2022 has not been announced. The notice says “The official notice on JNVST Class 6 Results 2022 reads, "It is to inform all concerned that the result of class VI JNVST 2022 (Select Lists) for admission in session 2022-23 has not been declared yet. Rumours are spread that result has been declared. Please see NVS Hqrs website only, for authentic information regarding declaration of result of class VI JNVST 2022."

Also Read: Bihar BEd CET 2022 Admit Card Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Get Direct Link Here