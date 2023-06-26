JoSAA Counselling 2023: Revised State wise List of Help Centers Released, Check Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has issued the revised state-wise list of help centres for IIT and NIT admission in online mode. Candidates seeking admission into various Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology can check and download the state-wise list of the help centres from the official website - josaa.nic.in.

As per the recent updates, the seat allocation authority has also released the category-wise top-20 percentile cut-off marks (Out of 500) for the NIT+ system. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will issue the JoSAA counselling mock seat allocation list soon in online mode. Once available, registered candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can download it online.

Check Revised State wise List of Help Centers Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Revised State wise List of Help Centers

Candidates can check some of the revised state-wise list of help centres in the table below:

Institutes Helpdesks NIT Andhra Pradesh Dr Kurmayya T 99511 50492 dean_academics@nitandhra.ac.in Dr Tapas Paramanik 9064966172 ad_ar@nitandhra.ac.in IIITDM Kurnool Dr Akhtar Khan 85182 89111 94062 55980 akhtar@iiitk.ac.in Dr Vipindas K 85182 89111 83018 70959 vipindas.k@iiitk.ac.in NIT Patna Prof Sanjeev Sinha 0612-237 1715 Ext. - 151 dean.ac@nitp.ac.in Prof Bharat Gupta 0612-2371715 Ext. - 301 bharat@nitp.ac.in JNU Delhi Prof. Satish Chandra Garkoti 011- 2670 4004 011- 26742950 rector@mail.jnu.ac.in varunsaxena@jnu.ac.in Dr Varun Saxena 011- 2673 9285 011- 2674 2023 98737 97460 varunsaxena@jnu.ac.in IIIT Nagpur Dr Mayur Parate 73874 39968 assodean@iiitn.ac.in mparate@iiitn.ac.in Kailas Dakhale 94219 95010 80879 83449 registrar@iiitn.ac.in NIT Manipur Rajesh Kumar Bhushan 0385-2445812

86024 03633

rajeshnit20@gmail.com Dr Benjamin Shimray

90893 57544

benjaminshimray@gmail.com NIT Mizoram Dr Pabitra Kumar Biswas

70852 64167

pabitra.eee@nitmz.ac.in Dr Rudra Sankar Dhar

97746 52745 rudra.ece@nitmz.ac.in

