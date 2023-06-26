JoSAA Counselling 2023: Revised State wise List of Help Centers Released, Check Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has issued the revised state-wise list of help centres for IIT and NIT admission in online mode. Candidates seeking admission into various Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology can check and download the state-wise list of the help centres from the official website - josaa.nic.in.
As per the recent updates, the seat allocation authority has also released the category-wise top-20 percentile cut-off marks (Out of 500) for the NIT+ system. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will issue the JoSAA counselling mock seat allocation list soon in online mode. Once available, registered candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can download it online.
Check Revised State wise List of Help Centers Here
JoSAA Counselling 2023: Revised State wise List of Help Centers
Candidates can check some of the revised state-wise list of help centres in the table below:
|
Institutes
|
Helpdesks
|
NIT Andhra Pradesh
|
Dr Kurmayya T
99511 50492
dean_academics@nitandhra.ac.in
|
Dr Tapas Paramanik
9064966172
ad_ar@nitandhra.ac.in
|
IIITDM Kurnool
|
Dr Akhtar Khan
85182 89111
94062 55980
akhtar@iiitk.ac.in
|
Dr Vipindas K
85182 89111
83018 70959
vipindas.k@iiitk.ac.in
|
NIT Patna
|
Prof Sanjeev Sinha
0612-237 1715 Ext. - 151
dean.ac@nitp.ac.in
|
Prof Bharat Gupta
0612-2371715 Ext. - 301
bharat@nitp.ac.in
|
JNU Delhi
|
Prof. Satish Chandra Garkoti
011- 2670 4004
011- 26742950
rector@mail.jnu.ac.in
varunsaxena@jnu.ac.in
|
Dr Varun Saxena
011- 2673 9285
011- 2674 2023
98737 97460
varunsaxena@jnu.ac.in
|
IIIT Nagpur
|
Dr Mayur Parate
73874 39968
assodean@iiitn.ac.in
mparate@iiitn.ac.in
|
Kailas Dakhale
94219 95010
80879 83449
registrar@iiitn.ac.in
|
NIT Manipur
|
Rajesh Kumar Bhushan
0385-2445812
|
Dr Benjamin Shimray
|
NIT Mizoram
|
Dr Pabitra Kumar Biswas
|
Dr Rudra Sankar Dhar
rudra.ece@nitmz.ac.in
Also Read: Rajasthan University Admission Registration 2023 Ends Today, Apply for Uniraj UG, PG programmes at uniraj.ac.in
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.