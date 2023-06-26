JoSAA Counselling 2023: Revised State wise List of Help Centers Released, Check Details Here

  1. Home
JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has issued the revised state-wise list of help centres for IIT and NIT admission online. Candidates who want to get admission into various IITs and NITs can check the state-wise list of the help centres at josaa.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Jun 26, 2023 17:06 IST
JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has issued the revised state-wise list of help centres for IIT and NIT admission in online mode. Candidates seeking admission into various Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology can check and download the state-wise list of the help centres from the official website  - josaa.nic.in.

As per the recent updates, the seat allocation authority has also released the category-wise top-20 percentile cut-off marks (Out of 500) for the NIT+ system. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will issue the JoSAA counselling mock seat allocation list soon in online mode. Once available, registered candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can download it online.

Check Revised State wise List of Help Centers Here 

Candidates can check some of the revised state-wise list of help centres in the table below:

Institutes

Helpdesks

NIT Andhra Pradesh

Dr Kurmayya T

99511 50492

dean_academics@nitandhra.ac.in

Dr Tapas Paramanik

9064966172

ad_ar@nitandhra.ac.in

IIITDM Kurnool

Dr Akhtar Khan

85182 89111

94062 55980

akhtar@iiitk.ac.in

Dr Vipindas K

85182 89111

83018 70959

vipindas.k@iiitk.ac.in

NIT Patna

Prof Sanjeev Sinha

0612-237 1715 Ext. - 151

dean.ac@nitp.ac.in

Prof Bharat Gupta

0612-2371715 Ext. - 301

bharat@nitp.ac.in

JNU Delhi

Prof. Satish Chandra Garkoti

011- 2670 4004

011- 26742950

rector@mail.jnu.ac.in

varunsaxena@jnu.ac.in

Dr Varun Saxena

011- 2673 9285

011- 2674 2023

98737 97460

varunsaxena@jnu.ac.in

IIIT Nagpur

Dr Mayur Parate

73874 39968

assodean@iiitn.ac.in

mparate@iiitn.ac.in

Kailas Dakhale

94219 95010

80879 83449

registrar@iiitn.ac.in

NIT Manipur

Rajesh Kumar Bhushan

0385-2445812
86024 03633
rajeshnit20@gmail.com

Dr Benjamin Shimray
90893 57544
benjaminshimray@gmail.com

NIT Mizoram

Dr Pabitra Kumar Biswas
70852 64167
pabitra.eee@nitmz.ac.in

Dr Rudra Sankar Dhar
97746 52745

rudra.ece@nitmz.ac.in

Also Read: Rajasthan University Admission Registration 2023 Ends Today, Apply for Uniraj UG, PG programmes at uniraj.ac.in

