Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Free Travel in KSRTC Buses for Class 12 students during Exams, Get Details Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Update: With the Karnataka Board 12th Exam 2022 starting this Friday, the state government has made a very important announcement that will benefit all the students appearing for the exam. The Karnataka State Government has decided to allow 2nd PUC Exam 2022 students to travel for free in KSRTC buses during the exam period. The decision has been taken to provide a quick and convenient way for students to reach their examination hall in time and appear for the Karnataka 12th Class Exam 2022.

Free Travel in KSRTC Buses by Showing Hall Tickets

As part of this initiative, students appearing for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 will be allowed to travel in buses completely free of cost to and back to their homes from the exam centres. In order to travel free in KSRTC buses, students appearing for the exam will have to show their 2nd PUC Exam Hall Ticket or admit card to the bus conductor.

6.8 Lakh Students to Appear at 1076 Exam Centres

With the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 starting from Friday, the School Education Minister BC Nagesh shared an update with regards to the preparedness to hold the exam. Sharing a tweet from his official account, Mr Nagesh noted that a total of 6,84,255 have registered to appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 which will be held from 25th April 2022. To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the Pre-University Education Department of the Karnataka Government has set up over 1076 exam centres spread across the state.

In addition to this, to check any attempts of copying or cheating from the students, district officials have been directed to declare a 200-meter area around the exam centre as a restricted area. In addition to this, the exam authority has also set up 24x7 surveillance through CCTV cameras setup in and around exam centres, informed Mr Nagesh.

