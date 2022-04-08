Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 (Revised): Download Karnataka Class 12 Date Sheet at pue.kar.nic.in

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 (Revised): Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2022 has been revised and released for Class 12 students online on the official website. Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet online at pue.kar.nic.in.

    Created On: Apr 8, 2022 07:48 IST
    Modified on: Apr 8, 2022 07:49 IST
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 (Revised)
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 (Revised)

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 (Revised): The Department of Pre-University Admission, Karnataka has revised the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming Class 12 Examination. As per the official update, there have been some minor changes have been made to the Karnataka IInd PUC Date Sheet 2022 with dates and subjects being moved around internally. However, still, the Class 12 Board Exam for Karnataka Board students will begin from 22nd April – Friday onwards. To avoid any confusion with regards to the 2nd PUC Exam Dates, students are advised to download the revised timetable from the official website pue.kar.nic.in.

    News Confirmed by Primary and Secondary Education Minister

    With rumours and speculations about Karnataka Class, 12 Board Exam 2022 already doing the rounds on social media channels and Whatsaap group, the news about revision in IInd PUC Exam 2022 Dates was confirmed officially. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter and shared the update about changes being made to Karnataka Class 12 Exam 2022 Schedule.

    Karnataka Class 12 Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table

    As reported earlier, the changes made to Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 are minor and the overall schedule remains majorly unchanged. The 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Karnataka Board will officially begin on 22nd April with Logic and Business Studies paper and continue for almost a month, ending on 18th May when the final paper for Hindi Subject will be held.

    Date

    Subjects

    Friday, 22 April, 2022

    Logic, Business Studies

    Saturday, 23 April, 2022

    Mathematics, Education

    Monday, 25 April, 2022

    Economics

    Tuesday, 26 April, 2022

    Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

    Wednesday, 27 April, 2022

    Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

    Thursday, 28 April, 2022

    Kannada, Arabic

    Wednesday, 4 May, 2022

    Geography, Biology

    Thursday, 5 May, 2022

    Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

    Friday, 6 May, 2022

    English

    Tuesday, 10 May, 2022

    History, Physics

    Thursday, 12 May, 2022

    Political Science, Statistics

    Saturday, 14 May, 2022

    Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

    Sunday, 17 April, 2022

    Optional Kannada, Accountany, Geology, Home Science

    Wednesday, 18 May, 2022

    Hindi

    The exam time for 2nd PUC Papers 2022 has also been kept unchanged and students will have to appear for the exam in the morning session, starting from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM. The exact reason for the revision of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 has not been announced by the exam authorities.

    Also Read: KCET 2022 Registration Delayed: Know How To Register for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories