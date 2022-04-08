Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 (Revised): Download Karnataka Class 12 Date Sheet at pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 (Revised): The Department of Pre-University Admission, Karnataka has revised the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming Class 12 Examination. As per the official update, there have been some minor changes have been made to the Karnataka IInd PUC Date Sheet 2022 with dates and subjects being moved around internally. However, still, the Class 12 Board Exam for Karnataka Board students will begin from 22nd April – Friday onwards. To avoid any confusion with regards to the 2nd PUC Exam Dates, students are advised to download the revised timetable from the official website pue.kar.nic.in.

News Confirmed by Primary and Secondary Education Minister

With rumours and speculations about Karnataka Class, 12 Board Exam 2022 already doing the rounds on social media channels and Whatsaap group, the news about revision in IInd PUC Exam 2022 Dates was confirmed officially. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter and shared the update about changes being made to Karnataka Class 12 Exam 2022 Schedule.

Karnataka Class 12 Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table

As reported earlier, the changes made to Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 are minor and the overall schedule remains majorly unchanged. The 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Karnataka Board will officially begin on 22nd April with Logic and Business Studies paper and continue for almost a month, ending on 18th May when the final paper for Hindi Subject will be held.

Date Subjects Friday, 22 April, 2022 Logic, Business Studies Saturday, 23 April, 2022 Mathematics, Education Monday, 25 April, 2022 Economics Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French Thursday, 28 April, 2022 Kannada, Arabic Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 Geography, Biology Thursday, 5 May, 2022 Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness Friday, 6 May, 2022 English Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 History, Physics Thursday, 12 May, 2022 Political Science, Statistics Saturday, 14 May, 2022 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science Sunday, 17 April, 2022 Optional Kannada, Accountany, Geology, Home Science Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 Hindi

The exam time for 2nd PUC Papers 2022 has also been kept unchanged and students will have to appear for the exam in the morning session, starting from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM. The exact reason for the revision of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 has not been announced by the exam authorities.

