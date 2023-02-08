Karnataka DCET 2022 Deadline To Report At Allotted Colleges Extended, Check Details Here

Karnataka DCET 2022: As per the latest update, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to download admission order letter, pay the fees and report at the allotted colleges. According to the extended date, candidates can now complete their payment, download admission letter and pay the fees of Karnataka DCET till February 9, 2023.

As per the notice, the candidates can pay the fees and download Karnataka DCET admission order till 2 PM whereas they can report at the allotted centres till 5 PM. For admission to the second-year or third-semester Engineering courses and admission to the first-year Architecture course, the Karnataka DCET seat allotment is held.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Admission Order - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Karnataka DCET 2022 Admission Order?

The authorities have extended the deadline for downloading Karnataka DCET admission order. Those who are yet to download can follow the steps to know how to download Karnataka DCET 2022 admission order -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - Go to the latest announcements section.

3rd Step - Click on Karnataka DCET 2022 admission order download link.

4th Step - Enter the DCET number and captcha code.

5th Step - The Karnataka DCET 2022 admission order will be displayed.

6th Step - Download the same and take a few printouts as well

Check Karnataka DCET 2022 Date Extension Notice - Check Here

What Documents Are Required While Going for Karnataka DCET Reporting?

Candidates who have been allotted seats through Karnataka DCET counselling have to go for reporting. They will have to carry the specified documents for verification while going for reporting at the allotted colleges. Check the list of documents below -

Karnataka DCET 2022 Admission order

Karnataka DCET Scorecard

Karnataka DCET 2022 Admit card

Fee receipt

Class 10th and 12th mark sheet

Degree certificate or provisional degree certificate

Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)

Work experience certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

