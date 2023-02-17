Karnataka DCET 2022 Fee Payment, Reporting Ends Today for Final Round, Get Details Here

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (Karnataka DCET) payment facility window and the link to download the admission order will be closed today- February 17, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must do both on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Moreover, today is the last day to report to the allotted colleges.

Candidates can pay the admission fee and download the admission order for Karnataka DCET 2022 Final round till today i.e. February 17, 2023, up to 2:00 pm. Afterward, they have to report to the allotted colleges along with the original documents by 5:00 pm today. Candidates can check out the list of required documents for the Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Final Round here.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Fee payment and admission order- Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required for Karnataka DCET 2022 Final Round

Candidates who have been shortlisted for reporting must carry the original documents to the allotted colleges. They can check out the list of required documents here-

Final printout of the DCET 2022 application form

Original copy or proof of Challan made at the time of fee payment

DCET-2022 Admit Card

SSLC / 10th standard/equivalent examination marks card

Diploma or equivalent examination marks card for all the years/semesters

Study certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO / DDPI (Only for Karnataka Residents)

2 passport-size color photographs

Income Certificate

Rural Study Certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Karnataka DCET 2022 Final Round

Candidates must note that the third round is the final/last round for Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling. Afterward, the authorities will not entertain any further rounds for the enrollment of candidates. Those who have been allotted seats must download the admission order, pay the required fee, and report to the colleges along with documents before the deadline. Otherwise, the candidate will lose the allotted seat.

