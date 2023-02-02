    Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Schedule for Round 2 Revises, Check New Dates Here

    Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced a new timetable for the Round 2 of the DCET 2022 counselling process. Candidates who are participating in the second round of the seat allotment process can check the complete schedule given on the website. As per the schedule, the second round results will be declared tomorrow. Read the full details given here.

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 18:55 IST
    Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Dates Changed
    Karnataka DCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the new updated schedule for the DCET 2022 seat allotment process. As per the revised schedule, the eligible candidates can check the second round timetable available on the official website.

    Moreover, the candidates must check the schedule in order to secure admission into various Diploma programmes for the academic session 2022. The schedule has mentioned that the participating candidates will be able to modify or delete their preferences up to February 3, 2023. All the counselling dates have been extended by the examination committee of Karnataka.

    Important guidelines are also to be checked by the eligible candidates so that they do not miss this opportunity of admission in 2022. Candidates who are willing to proceed further in the admission process can view and download the same from the portal - kea.kar.nic.in.

    It is to be noted that earlier dates have been completely changed and now the candidates can exercise the option up to 11 am tomorrow. Also, the second round seat allotment result will be declared after 6 pm tomorrow i.e. February 3, 2023.

    Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 2 New Schedule - Download Here

    Karnataka DCET Counselling Schedule 2022

    Please refer to the following table for the updated schedule of the second round of the DCET counselling procedure 2022. 

    Event

    Dates

    Facility to edit/delete/re-order options

    February 3, 2023 (up to 11 am)

    Second-Round Seat Allotment Result

    February 3, 2023 (after 6 pm)

    Fee payment and downloading of admission order

    February 4 to February 7, 2023

    Deadline for college reporting

    Between February 4 to February 8, 2023 (before 5:30 pm)

    All eligible candidates need to take part in the counselling process for Diploma admissions in 2022. Those who will be allocated seats in the second round of the counselling process will have to pay the required admission fee for the programme in order to secure their seats in the particular colleges. 

    Candidates must report to the respective institutes allotted to them within the stipulated time frame to avoid cancellation of their candidature or admissions. Their documents will be verified at the institutes and it should be noted that the second round will be considered the final round. No other round will be conducted for DCET admissions for the year 2022. 

